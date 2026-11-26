On Friday, November 27, 2026, Venus, the planet of beauty, is moving into a harmonious position, speaking to Jupiter in Leo. Although this transit peaks tomorrow, it is already helping four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck now.

Holding yourself in high regard is the way to go. Venus is only attracted to things that match her desires, and Jupiter says you can get as much of what you crave as you want. Together, they teach four astrology signs not to settle for less. Life always seems to have what you need and more.

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1. Taurus

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On Friday, you use what's yours and don't wait for a rainy day to enjoy your life. You have not been taking full advantage of what you are entitled to. You've earned your blessings, and they belong to you, but you've been waiting for a better day or opportunity to cash in on them. You didn't realize how happy and fulfilled you'd be if you just relaxed.

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Stopping to savor food, spending a moment at home on a hobby, or simply looking out a window without having to do anything can help you see that you do have the good life. You just didn't give yourself space to recognize that. You keep chasing the next big thing, and here you are, with all you need right in front of you.

2. Leo

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You have a friend who sees your hard work and says that they might like to help you out on Friday. You have been doing so much on your own that it hasn't felt lonely or burdensome. It's just felt super busy. But now, someone wants to be in your corner. They feel it would be fun to lighten your workload and tag along, even if they do nothing but emotionally support you.

You feel this lightness in your spirit knowing someone is there for you. You feel motivated to pursue a goal or to take a chance and reach for a new financial milestone. One friend is all it took for you to feel like you've got so much going for you, and you no longer have to wonder if you're doing all this work for nothing.

3. Scorpio

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You love to collect old things like family heirlooms or tokens that are cheap at a thrift store. One thing you might not have realized is that an item holds much more value than you originally thought.

On November 27, a memory that's associated with something you own comes to mind. It's priceless and can never be replaced. You might even decide to sell something of value to improve your financial position. Either way, the realization is that you have true treasures around you that make your life feel special.

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you have been doing little things here and there to help other people out. You've not asked for any payment for your time or energy. You just want to say thank you and let them know how much you appreciate their being in your life. But there's actually a way for you to get something in return. Not that you went looking for it, though. You get it back through experiences that you could never, ever pay someone to teach you.

How you're able to view the world through the eyes of helping others is invaluable. It's taught you compassion and to care deeply. You can tell when someone is hurting or just needs to know that they are going to be okay. That's what you bring to the table on November 27, and you don't just do it in their life. You do it everywhere you go.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.