Four zodiac signs start attracting abundance when Mars, the planet of ambition, enters Virgo on November 25. Mars is about to be in Virgo for quite some time, so this luck lasts.

Mars is motivational in Virgo and it gets you really determined to get things in order. It almost declares war against disorganization. Feeling a renewed sense of self-discipline benefits those who want to create good fortune. These astrological signs know now is the time to lock in on what matters. Go forth!

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1. Gemini

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Gemini, you're super resourceful, and on November 25, you're trying to get the most out of every penny you earn. You want more disposable income to spend on the things you enjoy instead of working more hours to afford the lifestyle you want to enjoy. Mars entering Virgo gets you thinking about how to control and manage your budget.

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Mars is known as the planet of war which is fitting because on Wednesday, you kinda declare war against wasteful spending. No more impulse buying. No more paying for subscription services you barely even use. You are looking at every expense and seeing if it truly makes sense. By doing this, you spend less and keep more. Yay!

2. Virgo

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You are no time-waster, Virgo, and that is exactly what makes you so lucky on November 25. You love to get detail-oriented, and Mars entering your sign gives you every excuse to be meticulous. You get your sense of structure back on Wednesday which helps you spot a daily routine that no longer seems necessary.

For starters, it's not cost-effective. It also feels wasteful. Once it's handled, you have more time to focus on the things that actually pay you, and maybe even well. You can now focus on your own projects. You can do more work or find new ways to earn a bonus. You improve every moment today. That efficiency is key, and you love it!

3. Sagittarius

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Your career and future abundance are rooted in how people feel when they work with you. On November 25, Mars entering Virgo has you thinking about how to protect your reputation. This energy gets you focused on those little habits that keep you in people's good graces. You work hard to meet expectations.

When you can't, you let people know, and why. You're more organized with projects. You don't take creative license or act entitled. You're handling things like a leader, and it makes people really want to work with you. Eventually, this gives you bargaining power because you can ask for more money. Even if it's not now, in the future because Mars is here until April of next year.

4. Pisces

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You want someone to do things with. You know you could make money on your own, but it wouldn't be as much fun. On November 25, as Mars enters Virgo, you sense that a partnership is starting to form in some way. You realize you can split costs and share responsibilities so you both can have a little more time to think and be creative.

This opens the door for the two of you to contribute what each of you needs. You're not just talking, though. You're ready to actually start doing what you say you'll do. You help each other, and you grow together. There's really nothing better!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.