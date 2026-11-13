4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, November 14

On Saturday, Mars in Leo opposes the North Node in Aquarius. This tense dynamic between what you want and what you need creates a lucky moment for four zodiac signs to experience abundance on November 14.

The North Node is about your fate and career. Meanwhile, Mars motivates you to achieve your goals even when they feel out of reach. Today, those astrology signs who need a little push to get moving finally feel like they can. And they do!

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1. Aries

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Wow, Aries! Two things are going well for you on Saturday. Mars is your ruling planet in Leo, and it's making you pretty much romanticize the process of success, not just the final result.

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You are willing to work for what you want and you truly see that effort is what gets the law of attraction working in your favor. Mars in Leo is creative, and you are full of brilliant ideas. Everything you do today gets you thinking about what happens next, and so you're actually very motivated on November 14.

When Mars talks to the North Node, you ask yourself what you're doing and why. A friend might be involved. You might see them enjoying their own life or achieving their dreams. So you start to remove the things that block your personal growth. You're inspired, and that makes you very lucky.

2. Capricorn

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You have two things going in your favor on Saturday based on astrology. You get good energy from Mars AND the North Node boosts your ability to make money. So, when Mars is opposed to the North Node, you can feel a little squeezed at work to produce more for others.

At the same time, you're able to get compensated nicely for what you do. So, your efforts feel worthwhile. Capricorn, as things are taking a nice turn in your financial life, be prepared to take advantage of it. The North Node is in Aquarius, making it so much easier for you to ask for what you desire.

Fate meets opportunity when you are put in charge or made to be more visible in a leadership role. Mars in Leo reminds you to value yourself. Mars in Leo helps you to act like you are worth what you're asking for.

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3. Scorpio

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The squeaky wheel gets the grease on November 14, so when you are asking for people to notice your effort, it happens. Today's abundance is attracted to leadership skills. Taking charge in a way that isn't overpowering but definitely helpful positions you to benefit nicely.

Mars brings positive energy to your career because when it's in Leo, you feel more comfortable with people seeing the work you do instead of playing in the background. Mars gives you just enough pride to humblebrag when it feels right when it opposes the North Node. You're less inclined to stay comfortable with having your effort be ignored.

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4. Aquarius

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Relationships are the foundation for your ability to attract abundance and luck into your life on November 14. Mars in Leo reminds you to take your partnerships seriously and not for granted. Rather than assume a person will just do the right thing because it's best, you check in. The more you are in touch, the greater the odds that when an opportunity comes up, you get called first. That's very good thinking on your part, Aquarius.

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The North Node in your zodiac sign has you working on yourself, which actually inspires other people. You're able to stay on their radar in the most positive and helpful way possible. Doing so keeps them thinking of you. Their generous nature wants to help even when you don't ask for it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.