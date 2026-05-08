4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, May 9

Four zodiac signs are attracting luck and abundance on May 9, 2026. Today, the planet of motivation and passion, Mars, joins Chiron, the asteroid of healing and overcoming past pain, both in the sign of Aries.

The universe might feel a little insensitive today as the fiery red planet of war works closely with Chiron. Chiron is the Wounded Warrior, which is often associated with childhood pain that takes years to heal from. Yet it does provide you with the specific gift of healing others as you have healed yourself. This applies to abundance on Saturday as the one area of your life where you've felt most impoverished comes to life.

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You realize what you lacked and how you've overcome most of it this far. If you've healed from your past entirely, even better. You use what you've learned to help others. Sometimes abundance comes in the form of emotional gratification, not necessarily money you see in your bank account. When it comes to luck, these astrological signs are attracting is as they use today's energy to make the world a better place.

1. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you're intense, but that doesn't mean you like keeping knowledge to yourself. If you've learned a hack or daily routine that helps others live long, healthy lives, you share the wealth. When you enter a person's life, you want your presence to make their world better. While Mars is in Aries, you feel powerful and committed to your own health goals.

When Mars connects with Chiron, all the pain it took to get to this place comes up in your memory. It wasn't easy to find the courage to overcome your mind. You learned through cause and error. And what makes this day abundant is how many people you influence by simply sharing your story. You inspire, make an impact, and that makes all the struggle worth it to you.

2. Aries

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Hurt feelings can take root in your heart even years after you thought you had healed from a heartache. Emotions can make you doubt yourself, and during the time that Chiron has been in Aries, it's a theme you've had to address not just now, but for years. On May 9, when Mars connects with Chiron, it brings up tender areas of your life that have cost you dearly.

Today, you realize that you don't have to go through things by yourself. Abundance comes to you, instead, in the form of community as you get back into your healing journey. You remove the thought that self-development has to be a private matter. Not always, Aries. Sometimes, finding your tribe makes the journey easier.

3. Libra

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Luck arrives in the strangest way on May 9, Libra. It shows up when life is messy, and conflicts arise between you and the people you love. Humans can be such a blessing, and yet there are times when you're so close that you feel misunderstood. Words aren't always meant to be mean-spirited or harsh, but they do sometimes come across that way.

Today, you find that abundance comes in the form of deep understanding and compassion. You discover that, in the middle of those tension points where a part of you dislikes how someone acts. Not necessarily because they need to change, but because you are ready to grow. Opportunities for growth in your relationships aren't always so crystal clear. But an abundance of clarity on Saturday makes you feel lucky and whole.

4. Taurus

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Endings are so sentimental, and yet as much as you try not to say goodbye to something you once loved, it is necessary. On May 9, when a person or situation reveals its unhelpful traits, you see things for what they are. You conclude that it's best to cut ties and pursue other interests. This day brings pain because Chiron is involved, but the nice thing is that Mars drives your courage and pushes you to press forward.

When you open the door to change, abundance comes in the form of many, many opportunities that unfold for you. This problem didn't feel lucky at first, but it was, Taurus! The universe allowed you to see what you needed to see, and your action rewarded you for taking action that was in your best interest.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.