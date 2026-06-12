4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck When Venus Enters Leo On June 13

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on June 13, 2026. Venus enters Leo on Saturday, and when the planet of beauty enters the flashiest sign in astrology, you notice and want everything that glistens and shines.

For the next 26 days, Venus in Leo brings out a side of you that wants to be flashy and recognized by the things you own. Yes, it's a bit materialistic, but there is a time and place for every season. Venus in Leo is a great time to dress a little extra or to put on some hot pink and red. A little extra bling on your car or purse, along with flashy emblems on your clothing, is a signature of this transit.

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For the next few weeks, the best way to attract the things you want is to act like you already have them. Starting on Saturday, these astrological signs are living big so that they're hard for the universe to ignore.

1. Leo

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Well, well, well, if it isn't Venus entering your zodiac sign on this fine Saturday, Leo. Venus brings you the glow-up you've been wanting for a very long time. Your hot girl summer has officially begun. The things you're attracting into your life come to you in whatever shape or form you desire simply by working on being your best self.

If you want to make improvements at work, dressing nines is the way to go. If you want to strengthen your mind, then buying self-help books and unplugging might be your path to inner beauty. The nice thing about the type of luck you attract is that it adds more luxury to your love of glam and aesthetics. This is the day when things start to blossom, including you.

2. Cancer

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Cancer, when Venus leaves your sign to enter Leo, it activates your money sector. This is the perfect time for you to really take stock of all you have and hope to get in the future. When you go shopping, whether it's thrifting or looking for deals online, choose the highest quality at the lowest price.

No fast fashion for you, Cancer, especially not after June 13. From now through July 9, your taste turns toward the luxurious. Once you set your mind on the finer things, you attract them into your life. When you consider yourself only open to the best that your money can buy, anything you find that fits that category is your version of lucky.

3. Taurus

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You love walking into a beautiful house, Taurus, and when Venus enters your home and family sector, the urge to nest comes alive in you. You see the things in your surroundings that are eye sores. You don't like leaving any area looking poor, so you'll get to work on improving your environment. You feel lucky to have the things you do, but you won't let yourself lower your refined tastes just because you got something easily.

You don't mind working hard if it means you get the things you want in life. Since you are ruled by Venus and love to be comfortable, your sensitivity to poorly constructed objects or low-quality fabrics heightens. Every time you remove something that falls below your high standards and replace it with something that does, you begin to send a signal to the universe. Only the best is good enough for you, and on June 13, that's what you attract.

4. Libra

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Since you're ruled by Venus, you love the energy of Leo in your life. It lightens up your friendships. You recognize the right people and want to draw them into your life. You long to be around people who love to look their best. You want beauty and luxury in human form within your social group. You don't mind dressing down, but starting on June 13, you are all about that extra life. You want to dress up.

The abundance you're hoping to attract into your life will come in the form of invitations to fancy affairs and places that only certain people can get into. You want to be among the stylish ones hanging out in the exclusive areas of your community. This is your time to really shine, and from now through July 9, that's what you intend to do.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.