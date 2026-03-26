4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Friday, March 27

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on March 27, 2026. On Friday, the Sun is in Aries and the Moon enters Leo, making it easier to feel motivated.

Aries energy often drops the ball when it comes to finishing what it starts, but that's where the Leo Moon steps in. Leo energy is fire and fixed. Your results may take time, and you have to really think about how your activities benefit you. Investment of time and energy is what gets Leo energy committed through to the end.

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On Friday, attracting a stroke of kismet comes from deciding to pursue a goal and then committing to its end result. This is a beautiful place to be for these lucky astrological signs who know just how to roll up their sleeves and get things done!

1. Leo

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On March 27, the Aries Sun highlights your travel and learning sector, which is where you attract affluence. The Moon entering your sign invites you to think about an area of your life that you want to develop and improve. You start the day taking an inventory of your life and thinking about what you're thankful for. Each item and memory reminds you of what's worked out nicely for you, but also tasks and experiences you skipped due to a goal or relationship that needed your attention.

Now, you can pick up where you left off and see if anything from the past fits in with the future. Your future success follows the path of your current vibrational energy. To get the luck and abundance you want later, you need to work on yourself now. The next few days are ideal for a mini-review of where you are now. By planning ahead, you'll know which tasks to dedicate your time to over the weekend.

2. Aries

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You attract major luck and abundance on March 27 by drawing to yourself the things that bring you joy. Aries, with the Sun in your sign and your birthday season activated, you feel ready to focus on yourself. You want more of whatever it takes to make you happy. With the Moon entering the fixed energy of Leo, it's a pleasure to decide which tasks and relationships to focus on.

Instead of choosing duty, you aim for laughter and play. It's fun to imagine what the rest of the month can be like when your goal is momentary pleasure. When you participate in activities that make you smile, it doesn't feel like work. You feel like you're living your best life. You are consistent and committed, and these are the tools of reward and gain. You don't just do something because you have to, or because someone told you it will make you money. Instead, you apply your energy out of love, and that's the most fortunate way!

3. Aquarius

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The Sun in Aries turns your attention toward communication on Friday, and you want to speak to people in a way that makes them feel good. The Moon entering your sector of relationships on March 27 reminds you how meaningful it is to be close to people you love.

Words are so powerful because of their creative energy. What you say can bring you superabundance, so rather than talk down, you decide to level up. You pick only the choicest of statements to say.

You bring life to your relationships and focus on the positive traits you see and want more of. You tell friends and family how much you care. You encourage them to be true to themselves. By speaking life into others, you, in turn, bring the same energy to yourself. Luck and abundance have arrived, dear Aquarius.

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4. Libra

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Libra, the Sun is in your sector of romantic and marital partnerships until mid-April. But on March 27, you recognize that you've neglected your social network. Lately, you've unplugged from social media, and you're not engaging as much with people who don't know you in real life.

As a result, you've felt more at ease, but there's something to be said for expanding your social network via the internet. You realize that you're missing out on the thriving serendipity you could create. All it takes is posting a little more or engaging online to intentionally build your network. With the Moon in Leo, you fix your sights on individuals you've known to be loyal and kind. The end result is pure luck and abundance, just watch!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.