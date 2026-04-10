3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On April 11, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a more fortunate era on April 11, 2026. There is nothing like, nor will there ever be anything like, Lilith's energy and influence on us when it comes to flipping our fortune around.

On Saturday, the asteroid Lilith is direct, and we are able to tap into our most positive strengths. All of this is developed through self-love. Our ability to stand up and say no when applicable creates this good fortune.

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We fully trust our own instincts, and we're calling the shots now. We love and respect ourselves, and we refuse to let anyone put us down.

1. Taurus

Design: Your Tango

Lilith cracks the window open so that you can see the sunlight shining right outside your home, Taurus. In other words, your good fortune comes from noticing that it's actually there. It's not hidden, nor is it kept from you.

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It's a mindset, for sure. Yet, once you get the idea that something is good and worth looking into, you're basically unstoppable. You didn't realize it was that easy to turn your fortune around, but now that you know, nothing is standing in your way.

During this power-packed transit, you see that you're lucky. You find yourself in a state of gratitude, and then you run with it. You're not letting this luck pass you by, and good for you for noticing.

2. Libra

Design: Your Tango

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You are telling yourself the truth on Saturday. While that may not sound all that extraordinary, there is something you have not wanted to look at too closely. The energy provided by Lilith direct has you choosing self-honesty.

It's time to get over whatever held you back and get on with your life. You know this, and the second you decide that this is the right move, you notice a certain kind of freedom enter your life. It has you wondering why it took you so long to start moving forward.

This is how you open the gates to good fortune, and how you learn to walk the path of happiness and abundance. You are the one making this happen, Libra. You have the power here.

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3. Aquarius

Design: Your Tango

Defying the norm is basically part and parcel of who you are, Aquarius. You are unconventional by nature. What pushes you over the edge during Lilith direct is the fact that you are not content with what you have now.

You want more, and Lilith is here to ignite this desire in you. The beauty of it all is that the path you crave is most positive and freeing. It may not be the path that other people are walking, but that doesn't mean it's not meant for you.

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You are now entering a very prosperous and inviting time in your life. The path you're walking is paved in good fortune and positive experiences. This is going to be a very good time for you, so get excited!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.