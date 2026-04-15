If You’re Tired Right Now But Can’t Sleep & Have More Headaches Than Usual, Astrology Explains When It Finally Ends

If you're feeling tired and more frustrated than usual, all while not getting good sleep and dealing with more headaches than usual, you're not alone. According to astrology, we can blame a powerful Aries stellium for that.

Tensions have been high lately, and unfortunately, things only seem to be getting worse each day. Whether what's happening in your personal life has gotten to be too much or what's happening in the world around you is starting to get to you, astrologer Chani Nicholas noted that "this is tough astrology." In fact, according to Nicholas, "The last time this many planets gathered in Aries was 1821."

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If you're frustrated, tired but can't sleep, and have more headaches than usual, you can blame the Aries stellium.

"We have a lot of energy in Aries right now," astrologer Abigal-Rose Remmer explained in a video, and "we should never have this much energy in a sign that angry."

Astro Seek

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While April may seem like another month, it's more like the battle of a lifetime because "We've got the Aries Stellium, Sun, Saturn, Neptune, Venus, Chiron, all in Aries," according to Dan Sallows, with "Mars and Mercury about to pull up uninvited, new moon mid-April, all of which is in the year of the fire horse and numerology year one."

This overwhelming wave of Aries energy is the ultimate test of character.

In the past, you might've talked a big game about growth and changing for the best. However, in April, the universe is demanding that you "rally your courage," Nicholas said.

Of course, the universe rarely makes anything easy. Aries rules the head (which explains the headaches), so with your emotions running a mile a minute as well as your thoughts, this impulsive energy is encouraging you to act and step outside of your comfort zone. The fire energy doesn't wait for permission. It'll push you to your limit in an effort to reveal what's real and expose where you may need to do some more internal work.

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"This April stellium includes the Saturn/Neptune conjunction in Aries," astrologer Lynn Hayes wrote, "which demands accountability in areas where we have been too brash."

That being said, it isn't all doom and gloom. As Hayes said, once this passes, "We may feel more confident in taking on leadership roles and courageous in stressful situations. We may embrace spontaneity and new ways of doing things." Whether it's in your career or your relationships, this confidence leads to wisdom and clarity like never before.

The powerful concentration of Aries energy starts coming to an end after April 19.

After the Aries New Moon on April 17 and once the Sun leaves Aries to enter Taurus on April 19, things start easing up. Though Saturn and Neptune remain in Aries for the foreseeable future, Mercury and Mars also leave Aries behind by mid-May, when things can start getting back to normal.

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The best way to get through this wild month is by being intentional. Though "frustration, burnout, and the sense you’re pushing against things that just won’t budge are highly probable," Nicholas admitted, "wins are also possible if you work within your limits and find constructive outlets for the heat."

From the way you start your day to the people you surround yourself with, practicing caution is the best way to avoid as many headaches as possible.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.