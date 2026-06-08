Sadness Comes To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Tuesday, June 9

Sadness is coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs starting on June 9, 2026. Wood energy is present in both the day and month, and it's a Fire Horse Year, so Tuesday is extremely significant for starting over again. The best part is that it's a Success Day.

The heat is on, so to speak, with Double Horse energy in Fire and Wood. Now you have the energy and fuel you need to be motivated to do what you need to do. With Fire in the year, you have a long-term vision for a better future. Even if your current circumstances don't match what you desire, there's the tiniest ember of hope in your heart that things can change.

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One of those changes is that unhappiness disappears. It's hard to feel sad when you have achieved a goal or gained traction with an idea. It might not be the best idea to measure your self-worth on what you do, but it helps to have a win to push you to the brighter side.

1. Ox

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You need to feel like you have purpose in life, Ox. On Tuesday, you finally see the things that you were meant to do in this life. It all starts a bit small, with some success you have. You do a certain thing right, which was so easy for you. You realize that maybe that natural talent is a sign of what you're designed for.

You have felt excluded from life in so many ways, but now you fit in without having to conform to what everyone else wants you to do. You are satisfied knowing that you have a unique trait and skill that others don't have in the same way. That awareness on June 9 is what catches your attention, creating an emotional rebound.

2. Monkey

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You're social and curious, but when people try to get to know you and ask a bunch of questions, you clam up. You like to keep things to yourself, and it can feel a bit uncomfortable to be super vulnerable around someone you care about. You don't want to be needy or weak, but on June 9, you realize this is a problem.

To be part of something meaningful, there has to be give-and-take. On Tuesday, that means taking a risk and giving them a chance to prove you're safe in their presence. You decide the risk is worthwhile. Poof, sadness is gone. You wouldn't exactly call the experience delightful, but it's a start.

3. Horse

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Things don't always work out the way you plan, which often leads to a sense of sorrow you can't really describe to others. You love to move ahead, Horse, and you talk a really good game. You announce your big goals, and you're really all in at that moment. But you don't stick with a plan for long if you lose interest. Calling it quits once isn't that big of a deal, but now you have a reputation for doing it, and no one believes you when you say you'll do a new thing.

On June 9, you decide that you're going to put a stop to that rumor. Today is the day you follow through to the end, like it or not. You realize you do have the drive and determination to go through the tough points. What you didn't do before and what's changed is that you've made a decision.

4. Goat

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You really feel bad when life is challenged by attitudes and bad moods, Goat. Being around even one person with an attitude problem really puts you in a funk. You're like a sponge that absorbs whatever energy is in the air. If someone else is unhappy, then you are too. Lately, you've felt others' sadness and adopted it as your own mindset.

That empathetic nature of yours has been problematic, and you're done with it on June 9. You're not going down with another person who refuses to look up. Instead, you're going to be the example they need on how to live a life that's worth living. You'll be a model of hope, and instead of letting their energy negatively affect you, you'll positively impact them. Sadness leaves pretty quickly after you come to that conclusion, and you're glad to see it off.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.