Relationships Drastically Improve For These 3 Zodiac Signs Now That Mercury Retrograde Is Finally Over

Mercury retrograde is known for creating chaos that can affect your love life. But now that the last Mercury retrograde of 2025 is over, relationships drastically improve for these three zodiac signs.

According to astrologer Matilda Zhuang, these astrological signs have a lot to look forward to. While this past Mercury retrograde may have turned their love lives upside down since it began on November 9, it wasn't all for nothing. These signs learned some important lessons that will serve to help them and their partners, so if you're one of these zodiac signs, your life and relationships are about to get a whole lot better!

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you experienced some conflict in your love life since Mercury retrograde began on November 9. However, now that it's finally over, "you will feel a sense of clarity when it comes to your relationships and where you stand,” Zhuang explained.

Without needing to look twice, you’ll be able to see who adds to your life and who drains you. This Mercury retrograde was about freeing yourself from dead-end connections so now you can finally move on to bigger and better things. Now you can make the more permanent decisions you've been holding off on, and you might want to be a bit more honest about how you feel. Get whatever you need off your chest and watch as your relationship improves for the better.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, now that Mercury retrograde is finally over, "your creative channels are going to be back open again,” Zhuang said. Any sort of inauthenticity you've struggled with will disappear as you finally become more honest with yourself.

As a result, family matters will begin to stabilize as you welcome more flow and warmth into your relationships, the astrologer explained. However, she warned against trying to force anything that's still giving you some resistance. And while it may sound silly, if you're dealing with any lingering tension, cleaning up around the house can help you with the emotional clutter as well.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, now that Mercury retrograde is behind us, you will be more self-assured. This can not only help your relationships, but your money too. Because as Zhuang explained, “When your confidence and self-worth increase, your finances also increase with that."

Now that you're back to your normal confident self, you attract people into your life who can help you move forward with your goals. When you meet them, make sure your money reflects your self-esteem. Are you undercharging people? Where can you increase your value and self-worth in relation to your finances? Finally, what truly matters to you? Answering these questions can help you become more aligned with yourself.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.