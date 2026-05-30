Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Blue Moon On May 31

On May 31, 2026, hard times are finally ending for three zodiac signs. During the blue moon, we're feeling rather good about ourselves.

There's no better way to end the month than with a Full Moon in the sky. Not only is it a full moon, but the second one this month, a positive omen that our troubles are finally coming to an end. These specific astrological signs are more than likely feeling terrific about themselves. Self-love is important, and this last month put us to the test in that regard. Of course, we passed with flying colors.

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1. Leo

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Getting through this last month really showed you your resilience, Leo. You're the kind of person who cannot sink into despair, or at least, not for long. The Sagittarius Full Moon on May 31 shows you what you've been through and how you came out on the other side, stronger and more optimistic than ever.

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You feel celebratory now, as if getting through the month of May is cause for celebration. The truth is, you insisted on feeling good about life. You didn't let things get you down, and this mindset serves you well.

During this very positive lunation, you see yourself heading in the right direction for the month to come. You're feeling good, and you know that this is going to last. Your hard times are over, and you're thinking positively now.

2. Sagittarius

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You've unlocked the code to feeling happy after living in the hardest of times, Sagittarius. During this Full Moon in your sign, you get to show yourself and the world that you mean business when you say you're going to be happy no matter what.

The truth is that you have a choice, and you've chosen to be joyous and light. You've let go of all the nonsense that brought you down, and you're now ending the month on a very high note.

You love life, and you've given up trying to change the external world. Your main concern now is yourself and your happiness. By changing your perspective, you're able to enjoy life and leave any hardships behind.

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3. Pisces

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You can safely say that you made it through this past month without a scratch. You've been learning a lot this year, and so far, it's all good. It's not always been a breeze, but May brought everything full circle.

We began the month with a Full Moon, and we're ending it in the same way. You can now look back at it all with a smile, Pisces. You have no complaints, and that's saying a lot. You're ready to move forward into the brand new month that's waiting for you.

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You feel light and unbothered by most things. You've closed the chapter on negativity, and during this Sagittarius lunation, you feel as if everything is quiet and under control.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.