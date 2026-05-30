5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, May 31

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on May 31, 2026. On Sunday, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters the critical degrees while in Gemini, the sign that it rules.

When Mercury enters the 28th degree, something special happens that has to do with your fate. Conversations take a new direction, and you discover information that has the power to change the course of your life. Karma is associated with the 28th degree, and fate with the 29th. So from now until Mercury enters Cancer on June 1, signs are revealing themselves about who you are and why.

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Yes, the best things are about to happen for these astrological signs, and it has a lot to do with the unfolding new era of communication.

1. Cancer

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Cancer, the best horoscope is coming your way because you are dismissing lies and embracing the higher truth. On May 31, Mercury at the 28th degree reveals an intuitive nudge you've nursed for quite some time. You had dreams and sometimes psychic downloads.

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As a highly intuitive being, you are always aware of what's going on in life. There's a side of you that knows life for you and everyone around you is about to change. With Mercury in your house of spiritual endings and awakenings, your higher mind finally reveals to you what that is. Knowledge is power, and you feel like your life's purpose makes a lot more sense.

2. Virgo

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As a fellow Mercury-ruled zodiac sign, the 28th degree of Gemini holds some major significance for your career and professional status. This is a very special time in your life because you have an incredible lightbulb moment. You realize ways you have let yourself down. You have so much more potential, and even though you've done a great job so far, you can do so much more.

You don't want to just work for a paycheck. You want purpose, and you know you can have it. On May 31, you decide to step out of your comfort zone and move in a different direction. This is what makes your horoscope the best for you on Sunday. This is the time when direction is very personal for you, and you won't stop until you reach your life's nexus.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, something very karmic happens in your love life on May 31. You reach a new level of knowing that feels like it connects your heart with your mind in a major way. There's a part of you always looking for someone you can really, really talk to. That is often hard to find because you think deeply, and people like to keep things superficial.

When Mercury hits the 28th degree, you realize that you can't hold people to your own personal standards. To truly love others, you must accept people for who they are. It would be a true gift and a nice one if you could find a kindred spirit. But, even if that doesn't happen in your partnerships now or in the future, you discover that it's OK to be the deep one in a group. You learn to let go of expectation, and in that moment, fate steps in and gives you the very thing you want.

4. Pisces

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Mercury is not exactly a planet that works well with your sign. When it's in Gemini, you feel judged, and you often look back at your past, particularly your family, and ask yourself where things went wrong. On May 31, you realize what you didn't accept before.

It doesn't necessarily matter who did what or when. What matters is how you feel and what you've learned from your experiences. This moment becomes highly defining for you, and it's a spiritual maturity. You know that you're meant to leave behind certain generational curses, and today you do exactly that.

5. Taurus

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On Sunday, a serendipitous moment happens in your financial life. Your personal values, all the things that you have depended upon, no longer hold the same meaning that they once had for you in the past. Now you're starting to see things in a new light. Something has changed in the way you think.

There was some type of bondage when you were thinking about value in a certain light. The moment Mercury enters the 28th degree, there's a break in the dark, and you see what that thing is. You emotionally and mentally detach, and you feel free. Karma works in your favor now as you start redefining what you need and want, and that changes everything for the better.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.