Your Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, November 14: The Knight Of Cups Brings Good News

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, the Moon spends its final day in Capricorn while the Sun moves through Scorpio. The collective tarot card for every zodiac sign is the Knight of Cups.

Capricorn energy pushes you to make an actual move toward one of your goals, while Scorpio is busy encouraging you to keep your plans a secret until the timing's right. Paired with the Knight of Cups, a card of heartfelt messages and intuition, today brings a sign from the universe confirming you're on the right track. Scroll down to see what Saturday's tarot reading reveals for your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Empress

You are finally where you want to be, Aries. On November 14, you are in this perfect position to help a friend out. You have what they need, and you have the time to spare.

The Empress tarot card puts you in an elevated position. Your life improves so much that you're actually able to pay it forward by helping the people you care about who may need it. Good stuff.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: The Moon

You have this big-hearted, trusting side, and you really like to give people a chance.

But unfortunately on Saturday when you sense someone acting differently than they normally do, you get suspicious. You have to work through trust issues. Even though the Moon card in your November 14 tarot horoscope indicates a hidden situation, you can have the type of transparent conversation that brings the truth to the surface.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The World

You're actually very witty on November 14, and the World tarot card reminds you that getting out to socialize is about how great your friendships make you feel.

You're the type of person who enjoys being connected with the people you love. Reach out if you feel like doing something and don't be shy about asking what's wrong when you sense there's a problem. Your presence can make a world of difference today.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Justice

On Saturday it's best you avoid those controversial topics with the people you hang out with.

The Justice tarot card in your reading leans towards you having a higher sensitivity to social problems, and on November 14, you might wanna step back and let others do the sharing of opinions. Protect your peace, Cancer. Life doesn't have to always involve sharing perspectives that feel unwelcome.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The High Priestess

You have so many things going on at your job and at home right now that life is actually feeling a bit overwhelming.

On Saturday, the High Priestess reminds you that your emotions might be tough to share. It's OK to keep how you're feeling to yourself until you are ready to open up.

Take the the time to process how you really feel. Today's energy is heavy, tomorrow something might not be as big of a deal.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: The Fool

You're not the type of person who likes to be wrong. But today, someone may be saying that they warned you if you don't pay attention to the red flags you see. The Fool tarot card is about impulsive action.

But on November 14, you can stop yourself before you do something you fear you'll regret. Your intuition is there to keep you safe. Listen to it.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Hanged Man

You can really be a very patient person, Libra, but today isn't the time to let one of your best personality traits get the best of you. On November 14, the Hanged Man warns you about being complacent just to avoid drama.

If you know that a situation isn't best for you, don't wait for someone else to make a decision. Putting your happiness on hold for someone else may not be the best move.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hierophant

No one's gonna be able to tell you what to do today, Scorpio. You love to be a free-spirit even if doing so comes with a dose of exaggerated self-control.

On Saturday, when someone tries to overstep a boundary, the Hierophant card reminds you to stand up for yourself. Today's not the day to do things just to make other people happy, especially if it means compromising what you want.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Tower

You aren't the type that is easily caught off guard, Sagittarius, but the Tower card in today's tarot horoscope reminds you that change can happen when you least expect it.

Life throws you a curveball on Saturday, and even though you know to expect the unexpected, you're surprised anyway. Fret not! You're still ready for whatever comes into your life right now. You're gonna think clearly and pull through. Trust the universe!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Star

You're a bit more tired than usual, Capricorn, and on November 14, you're ready for work to be less and the fun to be the focus.

Your card today, the Star, gives you a ray of hope that, yes, you can fit in some fun. Look for something to do that changes things up a bit. You know that what you need might not happen overnight, but taking steps forward makes abundance possible.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Sun

You're such a giver, Aquarius. You give to your friends, family, and even people you barely know. On November 14, a friend may need support from you and you're actually happy to be the one they can depend on.

The Sun tarot card is in your horoscope today to make sure you receive some good fortune for helping this person out. Go ahead and show people how much you care today, they genuinely need it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: The Devil

You're done with that negative situation, Pisces. The Devil card in your Saturday reading wants you to know that just because something is tempting doesn't mean it's good for you.

You're older now, and experience has taught you to trust your own judgment. Today you finally find the courage to say no to something you know isn't right for you. Buh-bye!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.