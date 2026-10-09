Your Horoscope For Saturday, October 10: A Very Revealing Libra New Moon Is Here

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for October 10, 2026. The New Moon rises in Libra on Saturday, bringing some uncomfortable but ultimately liberating feelings to the surface.

Libra energy is usually calm and balancing, but this one's frankly a little different. Libra's ruling planet, Venus, is retrograde in Scorpio right now, which messes with the harmonious energy Libra is usually known for. So even though yes, a new start arrives this weekend, but only for those willing to give up trying to control anything that's truly is out of their hands.

Daily horoscopes for Saturday, October 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

You like doing things your way, Aries. But the Libra New Moon wants you to take a different approach. On October 10, try meeting someone halfway.

Compromise isn't your strong suit, but give it a go on Saturday. Put yourself in someone else's shoes and really listen to what they have to say. Who knows? You might agree on more than you think.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Take a breath, Taurus. You've been pushing yourself to your limit, but the Libra Moon reminds you how important it is to find balance. Sure, work is important. But rest is too.

On Saturday, clean up your schedule and let go of the habits that drain you. Better yet, do nothing for an entire day. It might feel unproductive, but trust me, your mind and body will thank you later.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

When was the last time you did something just because it was fun? I think you've been so focused on your responsibilities that you've forgotten to just enjoy life.

During the Libra New Moon, embrace your playful side, Gemini. Pick up a new hobby or plan an exciting date. Visit a museum or try out a new coffee shop. You don't need an excuse to have fun, especially on a Saturday.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

You have enough baggage of your own, Cancer. Don't start carrying other people's. That's more weight than you or anyone else can handle.

It's time to set some boundaries, particularly with the people you live with. If you're honest, this is probably a little overdue. But better late than never. You don't have to solve everyone's problems just because you share a roof.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Since when do you care so much what people think of you, Leo? You've been overthinking your every word, to the point that you're second-guessing yourself before you even speak.

On October 10, the Libra New Moon helps you find your voice again. You're naturally charming, so just be yourself and speak honestly. Pitch that big idea or have the conversation you've been putting off.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra is all about balance, and that's a lesson you could definitely stand to learn. You take your money seriously, Virgo. Maybe a little too seriously at times. It's good to stay on top of your finances, but there's a balance to be found here. You don't have to stress about every little purchase.

Take a look at your budget on Saturday and see where you can save. But don't feel guilty about buying yourself something nice. You work hard for your money. It's OK to enjoy it.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

The New Moon is in your sign, Libra, and this is your chance to put yourself first. You've spent more than enough time making sure everyone else is happy. What about you? Are you happy?

It's time to stop with the people-pleasing once and for all. On Saturday, stop saying yes to things you don't want to do. Set some boundaries and actually stick with them.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you don't always know when to slow down, and that's obvious right now. You've been keeping yourself busy, but what if you actually took a day off? The world won't fall apart, I promise.

The Libra New Moon brings a peaceful energy that helps you slow down. Turn off your phone and journal out your stress. Just enjoy a quiet Saturday without the pressure to get things done.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

For you, Sagittarius, the Libra New Moon is all about partnership. That means finding like-minded people who match your exact vibe.

Spend the day with your friends or join a new club. October 10 is also a great day to volunteer and give back to your community. Share your optimistic energy with the world. We definitely need it!

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Big goals take time to accomplish, Capricorn. But that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the small wins along the way. The Libra Moon helps you with this on Saturday.

I see you finally getting a taste of the recognition you deserve. Perhaps a client or coworker notices your hard work and offers some well-deserved praise. Don't brush off the compliments. Let yourself be proud.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Shake things up, Aquarius. You are known to be the most unconventional zodiac sign. But when was the last time you stepped out of your comfort zone and took a risk?

On Saturday, the Libra New Moon sparks your curiosity, pushing you to expand your horizons. Plan an exciting trip or dive into a new topic. Try something you've never done before. Who knows? You might discover a new passion.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you don't like talking about money. It's easier to avoid the awkward conversation and hope things work themselves out. But that's not going to solve anything. It might actually make it worse.

The Libra New Moon helps you start fresh and clear the air. It's time to take a more active role in your finances, and that means speaking up and standing your ground.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.