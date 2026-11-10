Lasting Success & Good Fortune Arrive For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, November 11

Four Chinese zodiac signs have lots of success to celebrate on Wednesday. The Earth Ox Full Day energy on November 11, 2026 is very fortunate for them.

Full Days are associated with abundance. In Earth Ox energy, it’s a sign that something that’s been in the works for quite some time finally starts paying off. Keep in mind the Full energy means it’s best if nothing more is added to your plate just yet. These animal signs have some time to truly enjoy what they’ve been working so hard for.

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1. Rat

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Ox energy balances you out perfectly on Wednesday. Patience is a big theme for the day so the idea or project you’ve put the most time into is the one most likely to finally show signs of success.

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Since Earth energy is so grounding, your mind is on fire without the added stress of any overthinking. Being able to think so clearly makes it easy to see where you could probably use an extra set of hands. More important than that, you're less likely to feel uncomfortable asking people to step in.

You’re most fortunate when you actually let people help you today. And there’s no shortage of people willing to lend you a hand on November 11. No need to carry the weight of the whole world on your shoulders, Rat.

2. Snake

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Whatever financial planning you do on Wednesday is bound to work very much in your favor. Not just in the short term, either. Ox energy is quite persistent. That means any new budget you start or money rules you set for yourself on November 11 is blessed with some serious lasting power.

It also means that you don’t necessarily get to see the good fortune pouring in today. But just you wait. Since the Ox is involved, some patience is required but it’ll be well worth it. When it comes to Full Days, the more, the merrier. In your case, Snake, that’s about to be dollar signs.

3. Rooster

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You absolutely thrive under Ox energy because it gives you that little extra bit of discipline you need. Not just to do whatever it is you need to get done, but to do it very, very well.

Surely this is music to your perfectionistic ears, Rooster. The very fortunate difference between November 11 and any other day is that this perfectionism isn’t making you procrastinate to the point that you don’t know where to begin.

Success comes from simply taking the first step on Wednesday. Once you do, everything finally starts falling into place piece by piece.

4. Ox

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Your natural superpowers (grit and discipline being two of them) are even stronger than usual on November 11. The universe isn’t shy about helping those who help themselves. That’s what makes you so fortunate on Wednesday, Ox.

Earth energy in your animal sign basically takes your success then doubles it and hands it right back to you. You always knew your hard work would pay off. The only question was when. Well, 11/11 sounds like a pretty serendipitous day for that to happen, don’t you think?

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.