3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week, From April 13 - 19

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune all week from April 13 - 19, 2026. Three red days help you remove barriers to make room for the things you want in life before the New Moon.

Luck and good fortune happen to those who are best prepared for them. The New Moon arrives on the April 17, starting a new lunar journey. Before you step into a 30-day journey, it's important to clear away the old, negative energy and make way for what's new. Cleaning the house is easier this week than at any other time in the month.

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The week begins with a Remove Day on April 13. You have a chance to clear obstacles from the start. Clear clutter, cut ties with old patterns, and surrender what you can't control. April 18 is a Destruction Day, which allows you to finalize and close the door on the past. Then, on April 19 you closely monitor what's working (and what isn't) to make necessary changes.

1. Snake

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This week is all about divine timing, and fortunately for you, that's something you're very good at noticing. You see how the start of the week is perfect for clearing away negative energy.

You know that certain projects, conversations and relationship matters should be handled when you can focus on them. Instead of trying to squeeze in the time, you schedule ahead.

Snake, you attract luck and good fortune in your personal life because you honor what needs to be done, and you don't try to make something work if it feels inconvenient. By eliminating distractions at the start of the week, specifically on Monday, April 13, a Remove Day, you start to see what has to go. You act on it. You make a plan of action and follow it.

You draw positive energy in such a way that it magnifies your chances of finding peace. You are capitalizing on letting go by making more changes on the 18th and 19th. Setting boundaries prepares you to step into action after the New Moon on the 17th.

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2. Dog

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You don't let go of anything that you value, so it's very difficult to decide to move on to a new life without a person you called a friend. Yet, you learn that some situations you'll never control. They can't go with you into the future. You can part in peace, but you can't stay close, and it's a loss you need to take now for a future gain.

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Dog, you realize that you need to say you've had enough on the 14th, which prepares you to emotionally shut off someone's influence in your life by Saturday, April 18, a Destruction Day. You see how you've overextended yourself to save someone from problems they themselves made.

You gain time back and peace of mind. This is the week that you realize how much you've carried unnecessarily. You're relieved and ready for healthier connections.

3. Pig

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Good fortune and luck come to you in the form of emotional centeredness. When you surrender what doesn't belong in your life, you enter the right frame of mind. Everything else in your life falls into place. You start the healing journey on the 15th, when a decision is made. You no longer allow people to disturb your peace. You spot the patterns and plan ahead to protect your heart.

By the 16th, a Stable Day, you are emotionally secure. You feel comfortable in your skin and stop forcing outcomes. Instead, you surrender and let life just happen. By Sunday, April 19, a Danger Day, you no longer feel overwhelmed or concerned about anything. You start attracting support, people, and opportunities into your life in ways that you didn't know were available to you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.