Life Gets A Lot Easier For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Monday, July 20

On July 20, 2026, life seems to really get a lot easier for four Chinese zodiac signs. Monday comes with a double dose of Goat energy. It's a Wood Goat pillar day and month during a Fire Horse pillar year.

The energy of a Wood pillar can feel daunting at first, especially when you're trying to start something new. You may not really believe in yourself at first, so you have to focus on action, hoping that the feelings will arrive later. The nice thing about Goat energy is that it is extremely tough. You can be in social situations or all alone. What matters is the work that's required to get where you want to go.

Advertisement

Everyone takes on some of the traits of this particular animal sign. It doesn't matter if you usually do things by yourself and it's OK if you don't do them right. What actually makes life easier for these animal signs is their mindset, and they discover a new one today.

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been wanting to start something that gives you a fresh outlook. Maybe a new job opportunity comes your way, and you're thinking that it would work out nicely with your future goals. Or you just wanna change how you look because you want a glow-up after a breakup.

Either way, Monday becomes a turning-of-a-page moment for you. You feel hopeful about making certain changes, even though some of them are a little scary. What matters, though, is not letting your fear dictate your actions. Once you have committed to something, Goat, everything feels much easier for you.

2. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You know that something needs to change if you want to break out of the rut you are currently in. On July 20, you decide to take yourself on a new life journey. You don't necessarily have a game plan; you would rather things unfold organically. Instead of being closed or having to have all the details when you're invited to go out with friends or hear about an event, you just go and figure it out when you get there.

It's a big step for you, Dog, because you love stability. Even though change doesn't necessarily mean your life is gonna fall apart, it can still make you feel a little unsure inside. Things just seem to go more easily because you're willing to work through the discomfort, and that hasn't been the case before.

3. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Everybody around you has been going to different places, but you realize you have been sticking closer to home lately, and you don't really like it. You know that summer is for travel. It's good to get out and broaden your horizons, Ox. You decide that it's a good idea to make a plan on Monday. Even if you just look at images to think about what would work best for you, you are picking up the pace and heading in the right direction.

You've got a list of ideas and are working on a budget that fits. Pretty soon you'll have your toes in the sand or your head in the clouds hiking some trail on a mountain. You're doing all the right things, and that's what works for now.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Everything is changing so rapidly that job security has been on your mind, Rabbit. You really dislike being stuck indoors and in a cubicle all day. The idea of being out in nature or moving more appeals to you. On Monday, you decide to look at what courses or free things you can learn online. There seem to be quite a lot of options, and many of them appeal to you.

At first, you can't imagine how you'll ever fit anything else into your already busy schedule, but a remote option seems ideal, so you decide to make it work. Life may feel complicated at first, but that's part of the dynamic. You have to delay gratification now so that later in life it only feels easier to you, and you look back and are glad you made the sacrifices you did.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.