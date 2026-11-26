Life is getting a lot easier for four Chinese zodiac signs on Friday. November 27, 2026 is a Wood Snake Destruction Day that gets rid of obstacles.

Snake energy symbolizes resourcefulness. This means it's time to look at things from different angles. Pay attention to what could work, even if you've never tried it before. Once these animal signs start making some progress, they see where they can grow the most. No stopping now!

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1. Monkey

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Monkey, you've had an obstacle that has made life extremely difficult for you lately. But on November 27, you find the workaround. You had to think and see things differently.

You've been under the impression that there was only one option available to you. That's why you weren't able to get what you wanted. Now you see that that's not entirely true. You just have to be creative.

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With Snake as a harmonious partner for you, Friday's Destruction Day works out really well. You question things, even your limitations. You're not afraid to rock the boat. You can be the exception to the rule. As a result, life just gets easier for you because now you're no longer beholden to the past.

2. Dragon

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It's ironic to think that you, Dragon, ever feel like you have to prove yourself to someone. But you have been playing it small for too long, even if you don't know why.

You've been dealing with a person who always seems to question you. It made you feel like your abilities are flaws. You realize that you're just explaining yourself for no reason. The obstacle you need to overcome is within you. On Friday, when this person voices their opinion, you don't give it as much weight as you did in the past.

You've reached your breaking point, and you're not going back to the old pattern. You're going to trust yourself more. Life is easier now because, instead of playing defense, you're just living your truth. All your energy goes into what you ought to be doing. You don't wanna spend it worrying about what somebody else thinks.

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3. Rabbit

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You have been going around in circles with someone who is determined to misunderstand you. On November 27, you finally decide to set a personal boundary. If someone has decided not to like you, then they can choose to do without you in their life.

You don't need to worry about trying to be someone you're not. You have avoided creating this distance for a while, but it's time. You can still leave the door open if they want to engage more positively. Friday's Destruction Day doesn't mean you're letting go of the relationship entirely. You just want to create enough space for them to truly see themselves.

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The situation isn't really about you at all anyway. It's personal for them, and they don't realize it. When you release the need to control the outcome, you feel much more comfortable within yourself.

4. Rooster

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You're not the type of person to put things on hold, Rooster, but you know that sometimes, you have to be patient for what you want. On November 27, a service or a product that you need becomes available to you. You've had to do without it for so long, and it's been extremely inconvenient.

Since the Snake is part of your harmony group, Friday's Destruction Day truly removes an obstacle that was in your way. The situation has changed, and you can finally continue what you were doing before with fewer problems. You realize how much easier it is to have what you need, and now you feel gratitude. The experience taught you a lot.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.