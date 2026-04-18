Life Gets A Lot Better For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs After The Week Of April 20 - 26, 2026

Life is getting a lot better for three Chinese zodiac signs after the week of April 20 - 26, 2026. This week starts with Wood Rat energy and ends with Metal Horse energy, while the month is Rabbit energy and the Year is of the Horse.

The Year of the Horse marks a season of freedom, but some animal signs may have to wait until after this week is over to experience it. Wood energy symbolizes growth, but because we are working with Rat-to-Horse energy, this week is more a planning-for-success period than a reap-what-you-sow era.

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If life feels uncertain or the path is unclear at the beginning of the week, that's OK. Life gets better for these animal signs after the week of April 20. Make mental notes, and give yourself time to sort things out. Patience is needed for now, but it will pay off in incredible ways later. When the Metal Horse energy kicks in on Sunday, you're ready to leap into action.

1. Goat

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Your life gets a lot better after the week of April 20 - 26 because you work on emotional discipline. Emotions are the fuel of your decision-making, and when you're grounded and assured, you can detach and think wisely. This week tests your patience in ways you need it to, so you learn to overcome any habitual hesitation rooted in self-preservation.

On April 20 and 21, be careful not to let sensitivity get the best of you, Goat. Midweek, when you are given opportunities, you might talk yourself out of taking them, and learn why it's important not to second-guess yourself. It won't be until the weekend is over that you see what choices should have been made.

You learn, though, not to base your choices on mood alone. Instead, things don't have to be perfect for you to take action. This one singular shift in your thinking helps you to become a stronger person from the inside out.

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2. Monkey

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What makes the week of April 20 foundational for you is how it helps you learn techniques that enhance your follow-through. You're what others call a mover and a shaker, but there's a dark side to being this type of person. Sometimes, that scattered energy results in poor outcomes.

This week's stability helps you see how your ideas and options create opportunities that won't come back again. You gain an appreciation for when a door opens in your life. You don't take them for granted or lose interest because they arrived so easily.

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By the end of the week, you are ready to change how you approach your life. You choose one or two priorities to focus on and nothing else. You pick up when your tendency to do too much kicks in. Soon, you'll avoid chaotic energy, and it will make your life so much easier in the long run.

3. Rooster

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The energy shifts from Tiger through to Rabbit this week, influencing any negative thinking that goes on to create problems. You become an agile ponderer this week, Rooster. You control how your mind works, even when intrusive thoughts try to distract you.

One improvement that makes life easier for you after this week is letting go of the need to be perfect. You see perfectionism as an excuse to procrastinate, and quit doing that to yourself. You also resist being stubborn. You see change as a positive evolution. You're ready to let loose a bit and see where things flow.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.