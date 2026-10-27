Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Wednesday

October 28, 2026 is a Wood Pig Remove Day, the perfect setup to end a hard time for four Chinese zodiac signs. That one thing that has been bothering them is ready to set sail and leave 'em alone!

Remove Days are incredibly useful when you've reached the end of your rope. That annoying habit you have been trying to break? Be gone! That person you wish would stop pestering you finds something else to do. Wood Pig means this ending opens the door to better times. Perfect timing for these animal signs.

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1. Rat

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Rat, you're the intellectual type who always struggles to make close friends. But once you do, something really awful has to happen to break that bond. When that one friendship ended, it really hurt your psyche. One day that person was there, and the next gone.

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October 28 marks the end of that chapter. Something changes, and you can finally let go. Sadness turns into a distant memory. You hardly feel like that situation even happened. You're healed!

2. Snake

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I think you've felt kinda isolated. When you need someone, you're almost not sure who to call or text. You don't want to be that person who reaches out when you need something. You're better than that.

All work and no play turned you into more of an introvert. On October 28, you're setting a firm boundary on your time. You decide to bring balance back into your life on Wednesday. A little more socializing, a little less work. The hard part was not seeing what was missing. Good thing you're smart!

3. Dog

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You're typically very happy-go-lucky, Dog. So, when you're depressed or feeling out of sorts, it's usually because someone else is going through a tough time. You are easily affected by world events, and you're compassionate toward strangers you've never met.

On Wednesday, your anxiety leads you to act on what you fear. You help one stranger without being asked. You decide to pay it forward in one small way, either through a thoughtful deed or advice. You can't change the world in one day. So you help end another person's hard times where you are.

4. Rabbit

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Wednesday brings you a break from a period of hopelessness. But a situation that's made you feel small is finally removed on Wednesday. You didn't really think that chapter of your life would close. But that's exactly what Remove Days are known for doing.

A person you didn't really get along with finally finds another thing to take up their time. They have no interest in bothering or speaking to you at all. Your desires have finally come through. You don't need to know why or how. All that matters on October 28 is that your problem is over. Whew.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.