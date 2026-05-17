Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 18

Hard times are coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs on May 18, 2026. Monday is a Water Dragon Close Day in the month of the Water Snake during the Year of the Horse.

Close Days are times when you can end something to prepare for a fresh start. With Water Dragon energy connected with Monday's Closed energy, you have the emotional and mental confidence you need to let go of what you thought you wanted. You're less likely to compromise and do something out of peer pressure.

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For these animal signs, the confidence they need to make a big life change arrives. It's what sets the stage for better times to start once they let go.

1. Horse

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Horse, you know you are meant to be free. For a little while, you tried to compromise and do what people wanted, but it didn't work out. You felt stuck, and now you don't want to try anymore. What makes May 17, special is that you just start saying no, and nothing bad happens.

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You see that being yourself actually works out. You feel really strong inside, and you don't ever want to cross your own personal boundaries ever again. People realize you mean business, and they respect you for being so strong. This is a personal victory. Pat yourself on the back for it because you win.

2. Dog

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Sunday is a big day for you, Dog, because you finally step away from a relationship that wasn't right for you. You didn't want to hurt anyone. You felt like maybe they would change. When they didn't, you waited patiently. Now, though, you have to spare yourself and do what's best for you.

It's incredible that when you pull back your power, hard times start to end. That other person realizes what they lost. They wake up and start doing the right thing. It's as though your presence meant more than you realized. You're missed, and they treat you better. Good for you.

3. Goat

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You are done starting new projects you don't finish. You decide that instead of chasing a new idea, you'll write it down and wait for how you feel later. You have always loved to talk about what you're going to do or what you want to do. But Sunday is going to be different. People seem intrigued when you don't talk about your dreams.

Your hard times end because you stop looking outside of yourself for what you need. You get more support from friends when they aren't sure what you've got going on. It's amazing how your energy feels more powerful when you don't give away all your ideas. You start to see that silence puts you in control of your life, and that feels good. Go, Goat!

4. Pig

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On Sunday, you find yourself in this really interesting position, Pig. You stop playing nice when someone else is so rude. You try to turn the other cheek and not let people's bad manners bother you. But you don't want to let things slide anymore. You give a really stern look, and you let someone know you mean business.

They didn't expect you to be so confident about your boundaries. Suddenly, they back off. The bully who used to intimidate you no longer holds power over your life. It took a lot of courage for you to do what you needed to do. Now that the problem is over, it's gone.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.