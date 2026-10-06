Abundance & Luck Pour In For 4 Zodiac Signs On Wednesday

As the saying goes, energy is currency. That's why abundance and luck are pouring in for four zodiac signs this Wednesday.

On October 7, these astrological signs find themselves sitting on a spiritual gold mine built from all of their effort. Add to that the waning crescent moon passes through two signs, Leo and Virgo. This gives a double dose of good fortune. It looks like it's time to cash in!

1. Cancer

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October 7 is all about growth for you. One of your greatest gifts is security. No matter what, you have a way of making sure you are secure. But when you share that wealth, whether by offering it or tips that help them get it on their own, you immediately manifest more for yourself.

In the spirit of an energy-for-energy exchange, when the waning Leo moon returns your heartfelt investments and the waning Virgo moon mirrors the stability you've given, you feel covered in support from the universe. Here's the love you were banking on, Cancer. Here's the protection you expected to put all your stock in. After Wednesday, you will no longer feel like you're in a one-sided situation as your blessings rise to meet you and elevate your status along the way.

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2. Leo

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Knowing that you have the it factor is one thing, Leo. To find out that you can share that special quality without sacrificing yours is another. Yes, you have a gift. But one of the most beautiful parts about your gift is how you are meant to share it with others. When you do, you are showered with more abundance than you had and more luck than you ever expected.

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Here's what you have to remember on days like these. When your heart glows, your fortune grows. So, tap into Roxette, and listen to your heart so it can lead you to the greatness you're meant to receive on Wednesday.

3. Virgo

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When it comes to elevation of any kind, you don't bet on other people unless they've been vetted and verified. Because you know that list is few and far between, you know you can blindly trust yourself and divine guidance. Well, Virgo, get ready for the faith you put into yourself to be reinvested.

Yes, your self-worth is being rewarded with more reasons to add even more value to your name. The universe is like Big Brother. It has eyes everywhere. For that reason, your blessings of abundance and luck won't just benefit you today. This energy on October 7 is like Oprah's "You get a car! You get a car!" But in this case, you get to be richer. You have more added value. It not be as catchy, but the meaning is the same.

4. Libra

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Thanks to the waning crescent moon moving through Leo and Virgo on October 7, you experience an otherworldly come-up on Wednesday. Oh, don't get me wrong. You've been working on this for a while and have been scanning every room you're in like Raye in her song, "Where Is My Husband?" Romantic love aside, on October 7, you're feeling the love a different way.

Open your eyes. Open your ears. Open your arms. Open your mind. The increase you are set to receive is already here, Libra, but you need to keep in mind that its packaging is a little different than you expected.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.