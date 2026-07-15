People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Unhinged Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Being "unhinged" is somewhat subjective, but people who struggle to control their emotions often show it in how they talk to others.

Everyone says things they regret sometimes, but when a person repeatedly blames everyone else or treats every inconvenience like a personal attack, their words can point to poor emotional regulation. Paying attention to the phrases they use can help you recognize when a conversation is becoming harmful and decide when it's time to step back.

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Mentally & emotionally unhinged people say 9 phrases during casual conversations:

1. 'I only get angry when someone makes me'

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When someone blames other people for their emotions, they avoid taking responsibility for managing how they feel. They're making it someone else's problem to regulate their emotions and tying their sense of peace to how everyone else behaves.

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Of course, they come across as unhinged because their sense of calm and control depends entirely on how other people behave. They're easily angered and defensive, with a clear lack of emotional control.

2. 'You can't trust anyone, ever'

Paranoia is a common symptom of mental health concerns and crises. While it usually manifests in bigger behaviors and experiences, sometimes, there are all kinds of small warning signs and phrases that point to someone's lack of trust.

Even in casual conversations, someone's inability to trust someone speaks to their struggles. They're stuck in this cycle of instability and uncertainty because they don't trust anyone enough to ask for help. It's usually formed as a protective mechanism and a way to compensate for the apprehension they're already feeling.

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3. 'I'll never forgive anyone who crosses me'

Some people keep themselves stuck in a place of anger and resentment by holding onto grudges they refuse to let go of. They hold on to all this pain, usually to prove a point or to look for pity, instead of letting go and forgiving.

They need to have evidence of pain to justify their bad behavior on a subconscious level, when in reality, it's only holding them back. People who are mentally or emotionally unhinged live in a place of chaos because they're holding onto all kinds of hurt and stress by clinging to pain that isn't serving them anymore.

4. 'I'm done talking about this'

Unhinged people rarely have vulnerable conversations because they're operating from an impulsive place. "I'm done with this" is just an avoidant mechanism that unhinged people use to avoid difficult, uncomfortable situations.

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Not only does this kind of avoidance create more stress and confusion for these already-unhinged people to grapple with, but it also breaks down the connections that build a strong support network they can lean on.

5. 'Everyone's just jealous of me'

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Not taking responsibility is how many unhinged people find comfort. It's hard to point a finger at yourself when you're feeling so unregulated, so turning it toward other people and shifting blame becomes a way to feel better about the situation.

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While this might offer some immediate relief, phrases like "everyone's just jealous of me" and "that's not my fault" only spiral already uncertain people into cycles of anger. They lose sight of what actually happened because they're so focused on blaming other people for how strongly they feel.

6. 'You'll regret that'

The manipulation and blackmailing tendencies of an emotionally unhinged person often come from a place of insecurity. Someone who's unhinged doesn't know how to control their own thoughts and emotions, so they try to control their environment and other people to compensate.

But seeking control only creates a lifestyle in which a person needs others' validation to feel secure, rather than being able to offer that reassurance to themselves. Of course, conversations and interactions with them feel uncomfortable, because this underlying tone affects everyone.

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7. 'Thanks for ruining my whole day'

Taking things personally and exaggerating the effects of inconveniences are second nature for an unhinged person. They need someone or something to explain their inner chaos and pain, even if it isolates them further from the relationships and support they need.

They need someone or something to blame, hence phrases like "thanks for ruining my whole day" that tend to catch people off guard.

8. 'I don't owe anyone anything'

Narcissistic tendencies often follow people dealing with inner instability, because they need control, power, and status. They may expect the world of others and constantly expect their comfort to be top of mind, but rarely offer that same kindness and intention to others.

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Not only does this isolate them from meaningful relationships, but it creates a sense of entitlement that undermines personal growth. They can never truly understand themselves or build true self-worth because they're too busy taking advantage and finding immediate comfort.

9. 'Nothing good ever happens to me'

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Blame the universe. Blame other people. Blame "bad luck" for personal faults. That's the nature of someone who's truly mentally and emotionally unhinged. They can't take accountability for the direction of their own lives, usually because they're managing their own internal issues, so they find ways to externalize it at others' expense.

It doesn't necessarily make them a bad person, but it does undermine the kinds of relationships, conversations, and social perceptions they experience.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.