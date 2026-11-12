People Who Stay Calm Even When Life Gets Stressful Usually Keep 8 Simple Daily Habits

Written on Nov 12, 2026

daily habits people stay calm when life gets stressful we.bond.creations | Shutterstock
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Some people keep a cool head no matter how stressful life gets. While they face the same challenges, they handle stress very differently, and a lot of that has to do with their daily habits.

They refuse to let any inconvenience ruin their peace. These calm people know they can't control every aspect of life, but that doesn't mean they can't stay grounded in the middle of all the chaos. 

Daily habits of people who are completely calm even when everyone else is completely stressed out:

1. They silence nonessential notifications during work or downtime

woman in white shirt smiling as she silences nonessential notifications during downtime Raul Mellado Ortiz | Shutterstock

Phone notifications are a needless and often stressful distraction. Notification fatigue is detrimental because you're either on high alert for every ping or you become so desensitized that you ignore them all and could potentially miss a real emergency. As NHI Mgmt Group explained, "A single noisy channel may be tolerable, but multiple tools, duplicate alerts, and repetitive reminders train users to dismiss notifications by default." 

That's why calm people silence nonessential notifications during work hours or downtime. It's not always great when you want to reach someone and their phone is on silent. But the more balance they create, the more functional they become. 

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2. They leave the house ten minutes early to avoid rushing

woman in orange shirt leaving the house ten minutes early to avoid rushing Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Nobody likes getting up early except for people who have nowhere to be. Unfortunately, if you're not on vacation and the lottery winnings haven't hit the bank account, stuff like work needs to get done. But instead of living life in rush mode, calm people develop the wise habit of leaving the house ten minutes early to avoid rushing. 

Waking up early makes it much easier to align your sleep schedule with work and basically the rest of the world. That's why calm people keep to their routine. 

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3. They make their beds every morning to start the day with a sense of order

man in white shirt making his bed every morning to start the day with a sense of order wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

Most people don't see the point in making their beds. Who cares if they meticulously fold their bedsheets and fluff their pillows? They'll mess it up once they get home anyway. However, making your bed isn't for aesthetics. There's a real benefit behind it. 

Associate professor and certified psychiatrist Susan B. Trachman, M.D., explained that making your bed helps release dopamine, which reinforces the behavior. She explained that this is important because it sets your intention for the rest of the day.

Thankfully, calm people don't need to be told twice. They've gotten into the habit of keeping their rooms decluttered. That's probably why they handle life's challenges like a boss. The cleaner their home is, the more even-keeled they stay. 

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4. They take a short walk outside to clear their heads

woman and man taking a short walk outside to clear their heads PeopleImages | Shutterstock

When people are stressed, they might cry into their pillows or crash out in their cars. Most would agree that letting out your emotions is a good way to cope. But calm people approach it differently. Instead of having a meltdown, they go for a short walk to clear their head. It might take a little extra effort, but stepping outside helps them reset. 

One study in 2024 found that walking could significantly reduce depression or anxiety symptoms. That's probably why calm people use it so often. Because while they can't control what happens next, calm people can absolutely control how they respond. 

RELATED: People Who Spend More Time In Nature Often Notice These 3 Wildly Calming Effects

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5. They prepare their clothes and meals the night before

woman in blue shirt preparing her meals the night before PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Like everyone else, calm people can get lazy. But instead of letting laziness beat them, they push through and prepare their clothes and meals the night before. It's how they enjoy a slow morning instead of a chaotic one.

They don't wake up in a rush. With plenty of time to spare, calm people breeze through life because their nervous system is at ease. 

RELATED: Kids Raised By Parents Without Any Hobbies Usually Carry 8 Habits Into Adulthood

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6. They write down their worries instead of letting stressful thoughts pile up

woman in purple shirt writing down worries instead of letting stressful thoughts pile up Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Talking through your feelings can be painful. Still, people need to have an outlet.

That's why calm people journal. They write down their worries instead of letting stressful thoughts pile up. 

Taking fifteen minutes a day makes all the difference. That's because journaling helps control their mood by letting go of their fears and concerns. So, take a page out of their book and try it. You might find yourself handling life's challenges a bit easier. 

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7. They wash their dishes after each meal instead of letting them pile up

man in white shirt washing dishes after each meal instead of letting them pile up Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Most people hate washing dishes. Call them dramatic, but they'd rather step on Legos than scrub pots. The problem is that clutter can make stress and overwhelm worse. That's why calm people wash their dishes after each meal. 

They never leave a dirty dish in the sink. Even if they're exhausted, they know spending that extra minute is well worth it.

RELATED: People Who Like A Simple & Calm Life Usually Have 9 Hobbies That Cost Almost Nothing

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8. They keep a to-do list instead of trying to remember everything

woman in stripped shirt keeping a to do list on the fridge instead of trying to remember everything Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Your memory might be razor-sharp, but you're bound to forget something. So, instead of berating yourself for forgetting, calm people keep a to-do list. 

Especially if they have kids, keeping up with those last-minute appointments is exhausting. That's why they always stay organized. 

RELATED: People-Pleasers Have 8 Habits That Are Usually The Opposite Of Pleasing To Everyone Else

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

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