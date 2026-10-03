People Who Ignore 8 Things Everyone Else Worries About Usually Have More Successful & Happy Lives

Worrying about pretty much anything can make you feel unhappy. Knowing that doesn’t really give people the ability to stop worrying, but some have managed to deal with it better than others.

There are some things that most people would probably admit to stressing about at some point. Realizing that these things just don’t matter helps people live much happier lives.

It seems like almost everyone worries about these things, but people who don’t have more successful and happy lives

1. Posting everything on social media

Zinkevych from Getty Images via Canva

Advertisement

It seems like some people think the stuff they do doesn’t actually matter if they can’t or don’t post about it on social media. Instead of living in the moment, they’re always trying to get the perfect picture that makes their life look exciting enough to share.

Getting a bunch of likes on a post might provide a temporary boost, but being obsessed with social media worsens people’s mental health in a way that makes it not worth it in the long run. The happiest people know that it’s best to use social media sparingly, and never depend on it for confidence.

Advertisement

2. Figuring out if they’re falling behind

We're all hardwired to compare ourselves to other people. But for many people, instead of using it as a tool to assess how we could improve, it’s become one of our most toxic habits.

When someone else gets married or promoted first, they aren’t actually ahead of everyone else. Life isn’t meant to be lived like it’s a race, which is easier to accept when you aren’t trying to measure your progress and compare it to another person who’s on a totally different path.

3. Having as many friends as possible

Good friends make people happier. Unfortunately, a lot of people have started to look at friendships as some kind of social currency. If they have more than everyone else, it must mean they’re better.

Having a bunch of shallow acquaintances doesn’t help you as much as strong connections, though. Keeping up with that kind of social life becomes exhausting really fast. People who are truly content have learned that quality always matters more than quantity.

Advertisement

4. Making sure everyone likes them

Andres Ayrton from Pexels via Canva

There’s just no way for someone to make absolutely everyone like them. If we don’t like everyone we meet, why would we expect others to feel that way?

Advertisement

The interesting thing is we usually think other people like us less than they actually do, which makes playing some kind of game to get people to like you more pretty pointless. People who don’t worry about that are able to feel at peace while living authentically.

5. Looking like they make lots of money

Although it’s not universally true, having a lot of money does seem to make people happier. The problem is that there’s a huge difference between actually having that money and trying to make other people believe you do to enhance your reputation.

Constantly chasing after anything, including money, isn’t a healthy way to live life and can even change your behavior. People who act rich when they aren’t are really just putting on a performance. There’s no way for them to be satisfied with something fake.

Advertisement

6. Doing something productive every minute of the day

Today, people have the ability to be more productive than ever before. But instead of using that to their advantage, too many people fall into the trap of thinking that means there’s no excuse for resting.

For some people, doing a lot of stuff is like a status symbol. They feel better about themselves when they’re busy, and they think others will admire them for it, too. Those people just end up burning out, though, while others move at a healthier pace.

7. Making their hobbies profitable

DragonImages via Canva

Advertisement

Hobbies are meant to be fun, but it seems like people have completely forgotten that. Now that you can make money off of pretty much any hobby online, it’s like doing something because you enjoy it isn’t a good enough reason anymore.

You can’t get all of the benefits that come with your hobbies if you’re turning them into a side hustle. Some things need to be just for fun and nothing else. People feel much better when they keep some of their hobbies off limits.

8. Explaining everything they do

Some people explain everything they do and say in great detail because they need others’ approval or because they were taught that’s the best way to keep everyone happy. Whatever their reasoning is, it’s not necessary at all.

No one needs to ask for permission to just exist, which is really what they’re doing by over-explaining. People who don’t feel the need to do that are much more confident because they aren’t constantly looking for external validation.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.