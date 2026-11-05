People Who Don't Seem To Have A Care In The World Usually Enjoy 6 Calming Hobbies

It's really hard these days to be in a state of true calm, but people with actual hobbies are happier and have a much higher life satisfaction.

For folks who are easygoing and don't seem to have a care in the world, they invest heavily in hobbies that center and ground them.

The six calming hobbies enjoyed by people who don't seem to have a care in the world:

1. They like creating all sorts of art

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Creating art is incredibly calming to the body. When people watch their paint brush glide across a canvas or follow their pencil making strokes, it's hypnotizing.

Making visual art, in particular, also lowers a person's cortisol levels, the hormone that manages our stress response. So, for a person who is carefree and wants to focus on just relaxing themselves, art really brings them balance. They aren't worried about how their work comes out, just as long as they have a chance to create.

2. Reading actual books they enjoy

Getting lost in a book is something that can calm anyone down. Books take us to different worlds where we forget our real-life worries, and we can focus on characters and their own trials and tribulations.

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People who frequently read have better mental health and more empathy. It helps them relax while truly making them into better people over time. So, there's something to be said about people who say books are their friend.

3. Calm people are usually obsessed with music

Listening to music or playing it with an instrument are relaxing because it gives people something to focus on. It lets people travel back to good memories or express themselves creatively.

Engaging in music plays a big role in our mood regulation and mental health, healing people along the way. For carefree folks, it gives them a sense of peace and boosts their endorphins from how happy music makes them.

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4. Puttering around in a garden often brings them peace

Gardening is so calming because it helps people ground themselves. And when people are grounded, they reduce stress and anxiety while connecting to the natural world.

They're focusing on using their hands and working the soil. All their hard work eventually comes to fruition when they have vegetables or plants to harvest at the end of the season. So, people who maybe seem a bit aloof are right to just go outside and smell the roses.

5. Doing actual puzzles and online games

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Puzzles might seem boring and tedious, but it's so satisfying to finish one. Nothing can describe that feeling. It's also relaxing because it's an activity that requires focus and thought.

Puzzles are good for your brain by keeping it busy and building different skills. Someone who is free of worries won't hesitate to sit down and complete a 500-piece puzzle because it puts them at ease.

6. People with calm demeanor often enjoy repetitive 'grandma' activities

"Grandma" hobbies include things like knitting or crocheting, or really anything one might imagine an elderly person doing while in a rocking chair. These hobbies are calming and relaxing because they're repetitive.

It gives people something consistent to focus on, so they're thinking of the task at hand and not any stressors. And there's something very calming yet powerful about that.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.