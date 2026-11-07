Boomers Got 6 Things Right About Running A Calm House That Gen Z Is Relearning The Hard Way

Domestic home life and rules are changing, with traditional ways of doing things shifting from generation to generation.

Boomers would agree that their houses growing up were a lot calmer. But with Gen Zers, who are suffering from loneliness, even though their homes are quiet, they're trying to relearn the ways their parents ran their house.

Boomers got these things right about running a calm house that Gen Zers are relearning

1. Having a dedicated area for technology

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Though technology wasn't a thing when boomers were growing up, when they had kids of their own, they designated one room for a computer and one room for a phone. There was a single landline in the kitchen or living room, and a separate office for a computer.

Since technology has rapidly expanded since then, we bring our phones with us into every room, so we feel less present in our own homes. But Gen Z is starting to make a conscious effort to leave technology in a different room to feel more relaxed.

2. Using a 'closed door' floor plan

If you've ever watched HGTV, you know how popular the open floor plan is. Basically, there are no walls between the kitchen and living room. Although this does make spaces look more open, it also means there's nowhere to be by yourself.

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Boomers running a calm house used each room in their home for different purposes. They used the living room to read and the kitchen to cook. They used the dining room to eat and the bedroom to sleep. And now, walls are making a comeback among Gen Zers for this reason.

3. Separating work and home

Remote working is becoming more common, so it can be hard for Gen Zers to leave work at work. They have the opportunity to work from their couch, which seems great... until it isn't. In fact, there has been a dramatic drop in the number of remote jobs because people want actual human connection.

Boomers, on the other hand, worked all day and then came home. They left their work in the office and treated their home as a sacred space. Gen Zers are trying to relearn this, wanting their home to feel like a home, not like an office space.

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4. Relying on physical media

Boomers got their news from the newspaper and played music on a record player. They relied on books for entertainment and information, as there was no technology like we know it today. Their homes were calm because of that.

Unfortunately, Gen Z relies solely on their phones for everything, but they're trying to unlearn it. They want to cut back on screen time and are opting for analog hobbies instead. They just find it so difficult because everything is digital.

5. Eating meals screen-free

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Family dinners have such positive effects on children, like higher self-esteem, but only about 50% of families in America have a family meal more than three times a week.

People get busy and can just order food instead of cooking, so family dinners are declining. Boomers were used to eating dinner together every single night, while Gen Zers order delivery or pick up convenience-based foods.

6. Multitasking

We live in a world where everybody is multitasking to keep up. They're cooking meals while doing homework. They're cleaning their home while answering work calls. People simply aren't allowed to rest.

On the other hand, for boomers, they ran a calm home because they tackled one task at a time. They focused on cooking a meal, and afterwards, would take care of their other responsibilities.

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Gen Z is trying to relearn what it takes to keep things relaxed. They're trying to understand all the ways multitasking is making things more difficult for them, and taking it one thing at a time.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.