My Mind-Blowing Experience Trying Out 4 Of The Best Rabbit Vibrators

For far too long women’s pleasure has taken a backseat to men’s pleasure. While it’s always been accepted — and openly discussed — that men are sexual beings, women and their needs to be sexually satisfied have been a hush-hush topic.

Even today, despite great strides in our culture toward accepting and understanding that women are just as equally sexual as men, female masturbation remains taboo. Because of this, sex toys for women are continually stigmatized, despite our best efforts to own our sexuality.

But contrary to what society dictates in the realm of sexuality, Lovehoney remains steadfast in prioritizing women’s pleasure.

In their ongoing promise to deliver orgasms to women everywhere, Lovehoney has introduced four Rabbit vibrators to their collection.

The 4 Best Rabbit Vibrators For Women’s Pleasure That I Tried

I recently had the privilege to try four of Lovehoney’s Rabbit vibrators: ROMP Jazz Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator, We-Vibe Nova 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator, Womanizer Duo 2 Rechargeable Silicone G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator, and Mantric Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator.

As someone who’s been reviewing sex toys for a good chunk of my career, I’ve not only learned what I like and don’t like, but I’ve also learned how to steer others in the right direction based on their preference for clitoral stimulation versus G-spot stimulation, size and shape, and speed and vibration modes.

Here are my reviews.

ROMP Jazz Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

Design: What I noticed immediately about ROMP was that the packaging had this really fun 1980s appearance. My brain went back to all those hours playing the board game Girl Talk with my friends so, as someone who was born in the early 80s, ROMP had me with its jazzy look.

If I saw it on a shelf, I'd definitely pick it up based on the packaging alone, especially as a gift for a friend. When I opened the box, there were no surprises — it looked exactly as it did on the cover, which was great.

When it comes to sex toys, the surprises should come in orgasm delivery; not when you open the package. Although I will say I expected the handle, where the on/off button is, to have been a bit longer. That's not a complaint; just an observation. Also, I thought the stickers were a fun touch and they're now all proudly displayed on my laptop.

Motor: I was totally blown away by the vibration speeds of the shaft! I should point out that this is something I rarely (if ever?) say. I usually put a lot of my sex toys up to the highest level when using a clitoral vibrator, but with ROMP, I didn’t have to do that — I kept it at four. So for those who love high-level vibrations, look no further than ROMP.

Despite the powerful vibrations in the shaft, the Rabbit ears (despite not technically being ears, per se) weren't as strong as I assumed they would be based on the shaft vibes. I'm not saying they were weak by any means, but comparatively speaking, I could feel a difference.

I enjoyed the variation in patterns quite a bit, but I can't say there was any one pattern in particular that transcended me up and out of my bed. But, to be honest, I've never been a big fan of patterns, in general. I prefer a steady stream of vibration.

ROMP was quieter than most vibrators which, for me, is important. Not because of shame or anything like that, but I do travel with my toys sometimes when I visit family members, so it's more for them than for me.

What I found in using ROMP is if I were masturbating under a blanket in bed, even if someone were in the room with me, they’d have to really pay attention to hear it. If anything, they'd hear a soft hum that could be attributed to any type of electronic device.

Feel: At first, I didn't really enjoy how ROMP felt in my hand — but I've learned you can't base anything in life on a first interaction! I have small hands and when I held it naturally, my thumb wrapped around the base of the bunny ears, which may have contributed to the diluted vibrations from that part of the toy.

It wasn't uncomfortable or awkward to hold in any way, and when it came down to business, it worked. Admittedly, I didn't feel the ribbed texture of the shaft, but that doesn't mean someone else wouldn't. Sensitivity inside and out runs the gamut, a fact to which we should all be cognizant of.

Orgasm ability: I’m always in search of the elusive blended orgasm when using Rabbit toys, but I didn’t find it here. Despite the flexibility of ROMP, it didn’t hit or stimulate my G-spot in the way I hoped it would.

But, as a sex educator and sex journalist, I must tell you that, like height or finger length, not every G-spot is in the same, well... spot. Some are a bit higher and some are a bit lower. I know, for a fact, that mine is a bit lower. What that means is that not every G-spot dildo or vibrator is going to hit it directly where I need it to.

However, I did orgasm via clitoral stimulation in less than a minute or two. Aside from the on/off button not turning off a few times (maybe slippery fingers on my part), it was user-friendly, easy to figure out, and you could tell with the very first touch that it was medical grade silicone.

We-Vibe Nova 2

Design: I have always loved We-Vibe’s packaging. It’s slick and eye-catching. Even when you open the box, it’s always aesthetically pleasing which, of course, was the case with Nova 2.

Picking it up out of the packaging immediately felt good in my hand, especially since the handle with the on/off button was a good size in regard to length. For me, length isn't just about my hand, but my partner's hand, as the majority of them are cisgender, straight men.

Motor: The dual stimulation of the Nova 2 was very much on point. Vibrations felt evenly distributed between the head of the shaft and the Rabbit ears. It was relatively quiet, but if someone were outside my bedroom door they might hear a humming, although they probably wouldn’t know what it is — something my partner confirmed.

Feel: As I could tell at first glance, I knew the fit in my hand was going to be perfect during use — and it was! The shape of the shaft immediately hit the inside of my vaginal wall, something I think is paramount for those who have difficulty finding their G-spot.

Orgasm ability: It was very easy to have a clitoral orgasm with Nova 2. While I did have a vaginal orgasm as well, it was separate from the clitoral orgasm.

Candidly, for me to climax from stimulation in both areas at the same is very difficult. It has nothing to do with toys, and more to do with how I compartmentalize orgasms, something of which I'm very much aware.

It's important to always remember that while stimulation of the genitals plays a big role in orgasm, at the core of it all is the brain — the biggest erogenous zone in the body.

Womanizer DUO 2

Design: Similar to We-Vibe, Womanizer knows how to package their sex toys in a way that makes you feel like you’re royalty. The instructions alone are packaged and presented in a sophisticated way.

As much as I appreciated the design of the Womanizer DUO 2, I will say, at first glance, it was intimidating. However, being very familiar with the brand — I perfectly remember the first time Womanizer was pitched to me in a coffee shop in the East Village back in 2014 — I knew I was in safe hands.

Motor: I feel like Womanizer, and pardon the baseball analogy, steps up to the plate, always with the main goal to outdo their competition every time. While there's nothing wrong with that, even before you turn on Womanizer DUO, you already feel like they've skipped the line completely, which is actually a great thing for people with vulvas everywhere!

To get down to business, DUO doesn't mess around. We're dealing with 14 levels of intensity, 10 vibration patterns, and a full two hours before it needs to be recharged. Like, what? I dove in before reading all the features and I'm so glad I did, because that's a whole boatload to cerebrally process on its own.

Womanizer DUO is a bit louder than a lot of my toys. In fact, if I had my window open, the neighbors across the way would have heard at least some sort of rumbling — if they didn't hear my vocal reactions first. But, hey, the toys that deliver need to be a bit louder than some.

Feel: As much as this vibrator took me to places I didn't know existed, for me, personally, it didn't quite offer the most comfortable way to hold it. But, in its defense, how many of us have held a sexual position that wasn't the most comfortable because we knew an orgasm was in the cards? It's a small sacrifice to come, and come hard, which I did.

Orgasm ability: If there’s such a thing as too much intense pleasure, Womanizer DUO is it. While I didn't orgasm immediately, which the “patented pleasure air technology" boasts, it did happen but took a bit to get there.

I didn't experience a G-spot orgasm with the DUO, which I wasn't surprised or disappointed by — that comes down to me and where I'm at in my head. However, if I were to recommend a sex toy that delivers both — and I've actually given this toy as a gift easily a half dozen times, and four out of my female friends squirted for the first time using it — I can't sing its praises enough. In fact, I look forward to exploring it deeper so I can join the squirting club.

Like all Womanizer products, it was user-friendly, easy to turn on and off, and explore vibration intensities and patterns.

Mantric Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

All Photos: Lovehoney

Design: What I liked about the packaging here was that it was super discreet: a simple brown box with the name on it, making it ideal for those who are uncomfortable with purchasing sex toys.

Inside, there was nothing particularly exciting or noteworthy. It was wrapped in a plastic bag and surrounded by foam to keep it from bouncing around.

Motor: What I immediately noticed about this vibrator was how the shaft and Rabbit ears were equal in vibration intensity. It was fantastic! I also loved that the first of the several patterns after the proper vibration stream was a subtle wave. Unlike other vibrators where the first pattern is a staccato, this wave made for a lovely transition and an even better intro into what was to come.

I’d say the volume level was just right, in that you can’t expect something so powerful to be completely silent, but it also wouldn’t be waking up anyone in the apartment, even if you share a wall with a roommate.

Feel: Mantric felt great in my hand. I was skeptical because it didn’t look like it had a proper handle, so to speak, but the base made up for that so I could cradle it between my fingers.

I also loved that the color-changing panel lets you remember your favorites, although I haven’t explored that feature in-depth just yet. The bulbous head of the shaft was top notch for G-spot stimulation. I knew it was going to hit exactly where and how I wanted it to — and it did.

Orgasm ability: I was able to have a clitoral orgasm pretty quickly with this vibrator. While the shaft was perfect in size for G-spot stimulation and I was able to climax from it, there was no blended orgasm to be had — but, again, that’s just me.

It was user-friendly and overall felt really good, like it was at home in my hand as well as inside my body.

What really stood out with Mantric was how much it surprised me in its power and stimulation abilities. I had never heard of the brand, so I didn’t have high expectations for it, which probably helps in my being blown away by what it delivered.

The Takeaway

I appreciated all the Rabbit toys for what they were — body safe, innovative, fun, and delightful in their own way. Even though I’m someone who likes to keep it simple in that I don’t need more than a handful of speeds or patterns, I do enjoy the occasional clitoral suction (looking at you, Womanizer DUO).

Of the four Lovehoney vibrators I tried, I have to say my favorite was, hands down, the Mantric Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator. It truly surprised me in its ability to satisfy and deliver. I’d go so far as to put it in my top five vibrators of all time!

—Created in partnership with Lovehoney

Amanda Chatel has been a sexual wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets.