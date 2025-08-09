Does it feel like having common sense just kind of evaporated in our society? Every day, CEOs make foolish decisions that hurt their own companies, politicians seem to throw their own careers under the bus, and regular people just shake their heads at the stupidity they see.

The truth is that common sense isn’t as common as it should be, but you might still have it if certain things feel normal to you. These signs below show how likely it is that you have this rare (and much-needed) trait.

You have actual common sense if these 11 things still feel normal to you

1. Saying ‘I don’t know’

jashlock from Getty Images via Canva

It’s not a failure to admit you don’t know something. If anything, it’s a sign that you’re human. People who lack common sense often will do everything to double or triple down on what they don’t know because they’re more afraid of appearing unintelligent than actually doing a foolish thing.

If you’re comfortable saying, “I don’t know,” you’re already ahead of the game.

Advertisement

2. Asking an expert for help

studioroman via Canva

Who are you more comfortable asking for medical advice: a doctor or a TikTok influencer? If you said doctor, congratulations. You have common sense in a world that often seems to do everything possible to drown it out in favor of hype.

Deferring to experts is a basic tenet of logic, which is what common sense is meant to be based on.

Advertisement

3. Not overspending

Latino Life via Canva

A friend of mine once said that common sense is most easily applied to budgeting. It takes a fair amount of self-control to avoid splurging on stuff you don’t need, but at the base of that decision is the trait of common sense.

In a world that makes you feel a bit funny about saying you can’t afford things, be the one who pays yourself first, so you don’t have to panic about being unable to afford things later.

Advertisement

4. Taking time to notice the subtle things around them

studioroman via Canva

Common sense is always about the little things, mostly taking clues about what’s going on around you to make a decision. We live in a “leap before you look” type of society.

It used to be normal to take a wide range of factors into account. Common sense requires you to look before you leap, taking in the small signs of whether or not something is good to pursue.

Advertisement

5. Avoiding drama

LindaYolanda from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Some folks seem to be drama and problem magnets, don’t they? When you ask them how they got into the most recent mess, it becomes totally apparent that they made their own beds. It usually starts with one bad decision, then keeps going as it snowballs into a disaster.

More often than not, ending up in trouble often is a sign of a lack of common sense. If you never end up in these bizarre, potentially life-ruining capers, you might have more common sense than you think.

Advertisement

6. Seeing nuance

GCShutter from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Take a look at how cults operate, and you might notice they lack nuance. Everything is often either perfect or evil, with no in-between. That’s a primary reason why cults are able to get people to do things that defy common sense or even common decency.

Nuance isn’t just the spice of life. It’s also what makes decision-making intelligent, grounded, and balanced. If you see things in a “black and white” manner, you’re not going to have a good time.

Advertisement

7. Avoiding red tape

Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels via Canva

There’s paperwork, and then there’s unnecessary bloat, and sometimes, the two can appear to be one and the same. However, that’s not necessarily true. Some paperwork and steps are there to help ensure accountability and understanding of one’s needs. Other times, it’s just clutter.

In business, common sense involves ensuring that there’s enough record-keeping and processes to take out the guesswork without adding additional bloat. If you can design a team that works without fifty admins, a million folders, and an accountability meeting for everything, you might have more common sense than most business majors.

Advertisement

8. Making your health a priority

nd3000 from Getty Images via Canva

In a world that always seems to make it hard to stay healthy, it’s only common sense to focus even harder on good health. Studies show that focusing on good health, even if it’s just a mentality shift, carries huge benefits.

You can lose money. You can lose your reputation. You can lose fancy-schmancy things in life. But those are always easier to recover from than losing your health.

Advertisement

9. Cutting off ties with people who harm you

Konstantin Postumitenko from Prostock-studio via Canva

Common sense doesn’t always just apply to personal actions and habits. It also applies to the attitude that you have toward other people. Our society tends to encourage people to just smile and nod, to keep the peace.

It’s common sense to maintain boundaries and enforce them. And yes, that includes ceasing communications with people who tend to lead to bad outcomes for you.

Advertisement

10. Asking questions

SDI Productions from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Common sense is all about logic, including taking in all the factors at play, seeing proof of something, and determining what the outcome should be. You can’t do that without actually asking questions, understanding the why, and understanding what it all means for you.

If you were the kid who always asked parents, “Why?” you probably had common sense growing up.

Advertisement

11. Getting annoyed or baffled by others’ behavior

Peopleimages.com - YuriArcurs via Canva

At the end of the day, common sense isn’t particularly common. When you can't stand watching someone else behave in a way that is harmful or annoying to themselves or others, it's a good sign that your common sense is shining through.

The more you see how others behave, the more likely it is you’ll realize how much of a gem having basic common sense can make you.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.