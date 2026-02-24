Your 20s and 30s are the best times to take risks. At best, you can end up getting fantastic rewards. Or at worst, you have the opportunity to fail without impacting anyone but yourself. To this end, it’s okay to make mistakes when you take risks.

They are valuable learning opportunities, and at that time, you don’t have to worry about supporting a family or paying your mortgage. Hence, you can use this learning process to its fullest and take note of the smart risks that Millennials who are now thriving in their 40s took early.

Here are 6 smart risks millennials who are thriving in their 40s took early:

1. Relocating for a better job

You might have either lived your life in a single place or bounced around, but now it’s time to figure out where you want to be. The hometown that was great for your parents may not offer the lifestyle you want to lead. If you relocate to an area for better work opportunities, for example, you can set yourself up for financial benefits later on in life.

When LendingTree analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data on workers who switched jobs and moved, they found an average salary bump of 11%. Your 20s and 30s are also the easiest time to make that kind of move, because findings show that young, single adults without children relocate for work at significantly higher rates than any other group.

2. Tackling fears head-on

Don’t let fear hold you back from something you really want to do with your life. You can build up your confidence by facing your fears and not allowing them to rule over you.

You could, for example, push yourself to start the business you’ve always dreamed of. Conversely, if you’re dealing with a different type of fear, a therapist may be helpful. As a result, you will be able to fully overcome these roadblocks and move on to a greater life.

3. Exploring physical limits

As you may know, your body starts to slow down as you get older. Therefore, it’s so important to take advantage of your peak physical condition to see how far it can take you. Since you spend a lot less time recovering from intense physical exercise in your 20s than later in life, make a list of all the strenuous activities that you want to try out before it gets too hard.

A Swedish study that tracked the same group of people from ages 16 to 63 found that overall physical capacity peaks between ages 26 and 36, then declines steadily. The good news is that staying active doesn't stop the peak from happening, but it absolutely slows down how fast things fall apart afterward, so the more you push your body now, the longer you get to keep what you've built.

4. Traveling the world alone

Solo travel is one of the most freeing experiences humans can have. Moreover, you don’t have to consider anyone but yourself when you decide where you want to go, what you want to do, and what your schedule should look like.

Hence, now is the time to focus on yourself. If you’re facing cash-flow issues that make world travel difficult, try deducting more money from your paycheck so that you can accrue a nice tax refund toward a grand adventure.

A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that solo travelers experienced measurable personality growth. Navigating unfamiliar places alone essentially fast-tracks the kind of self-trust and independence that usually takes years to build, and it rewires how you show up in every other area of your life long after the trip is over.

5. Embracing passions

You don’t have to follow the same life script as everyone else. So, consider what you really want to do with your life. What makes you feel fulfilled and happy? For some people, going the creative route and becoming an artist is the way to go. In contrast, other people want to dedicate themselves to a life of service through working or volunteering for nonprofit organizations whose missions match their values.

If you’re not sure what you want to do with your life, you’re not alone. Taking non-credit courses at community colleges, continuing education workshops, or even online courses can open your eyes to a brand-new path you may not have considered before.

6. Trying out hobbies

One problem that people run into after they leave school is making friends. Consequently, forming a new local social circle can be a challenge. Hobbies that offer in-person activities are a great way to make new friends and discover various events that are available in your area.

Moreover, Facebook groups, subreddits on Reddit, and Meetup groups are all ways to meet new people. Your 20’s and 30’s are filled with a lot of opportunities to grow and take risks.

So, make the most of this situation by discovering what really makes you happy, conquering your fears and the obstacles that surround you, and launching yourself out there to make just the kind of life you want to live.

