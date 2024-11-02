You Can Now Stay At A Taylor Swift-Themed Airbnb In New Jersey, Complete With A Selfie Station

If you don't have enough Taylor Swift in your life — between her gigantic Eras Tour, frequent album releases, and newfound home-away-from-home in the NFL — you can now stay at an Airbnb themed around the superstar and her music.

Featuring a vinyl wall and listening area, a karaoke machine, bedrooms inspired by her albums, and, of course, a selfie station, the New Jersey Airbnb is sure to provide the perfect getaway for any Swiftie.

The Taylor Swift-themed Airbnb in New Jersey is open and ready for business.

The Airbnb, appropriately known as the Swift Suite at Evermore Estate, is now available to rent. It is located in Absecon, New Jersey, which is just minutes away from Atlantic City. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the rental can accommodate up to eight guests at a time.

“The Swift Suite is a Taylor Swift-inspired one-of-a-kind four-bedroom Airbnb in Absecon, New Jersey, a stone’s throw away from Atlantic City, Historic Smithville, and the iconic Jersey Shore,” the owners of the rental wrote.

Each of the four bedrooms in the house centers around a specific album: Fearless, Folklore, Lover, and 1989.

The rooms feature decor that matches the vibe of the specific Taylor era, with the "Fearless" bedroom including a picture of a horse and cowboy hats on the wall to match the album’s country feel. It even has a Romeo and Juliet balcony (a nod to one of Swift’s biggest hits, “Love Story”).

The "Folklore" bedroom has whimsical woodland decor, likely a reference to Swift’s tweet that the album brought out the “somber woodland fairy” side of her and her fans.

Welcome back from your trip! We are all somber woodland fairies now. Feel free to grab a wicker basket and join us! 🧚‍♀️ 🧚‍♂️😄 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

The "Lover"-themed room has pastel, tie-dye bedding, while the "1989" bedroom has a sleek blue look.

Obviously, no Swiftie Airbnb would truly be complete without a spot to take photos. The Swift Suite has that, with one corner covered by a sparkling, shimmery background, a sign that reads “selfie here” and a life-size cutout of Swift performing at the Eras Tour.

According to a CBS News report on the Airbnb, “The owners of the Swift Suite at Evermore Estate bought the home earlier this spring and partnered with an Airbnb host who suggested they turn the house into a Swifties’ paradise.”

Homeowner Kyle Tress told CBS, “We knew with the Airbnb being located in Absecon we needed a way to attract guests and stand out from other Airbnb locations in Atlantic City and neighboring beach towns.”

Krista Baum, the host of the Airbnb, added, “We wanted to create a space that celebrates the magic of Taylor Swift while providing an unforgettable experience for friends and families to gather together to make memories for a lifetime.”

They certainly succeeded.

This Airbnb is yet another testament to Taylor Swift’s power to boost economies.

Investopedia wrote about Swiftonomics, which they said “refers to the economic influence of musician Taylor Swift.”

When discussing Swift’s power to boost local economies, people usually refer to the impact of her Eras Tour, which Investopedia said has grossed over $1 billion.

It’s become a well-known fact that, as Swift traverses the world, each location her tour stops in gets a major economic boost from fans from all over the world who travel to see the show.

According to Investopedia, “One study showed that the average spend for an Eras Tour attendee is $1,327.74.”

Multiply that by the capacity of a sold-out stadium — not to mention the thousands of ticketless fans who gather outside of the stadium — and you’ve got a recipe for a much-needed economic boost.

While the phenomenon of Swiftonomics hasn’t been studied in smaller samples, like on an Airbnb that targets Swifties, one can only assume it would have the same effect.

