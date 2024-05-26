The Engagement Ring You Pick In This Visual Personality Test Reveals Which Taylor Swift Era You’re In

Engagement rings are statement-makers. They are, of course, a symbol of your relationship and your love for your partner. But, they also represent who you are as a person — much like the Taylor Swift era that best describes you and your relationship.

Each Taylor Swift album is its own 'era', complete with its own aesthetic and personality. So, naturally, there’s one that you may feel represents you better than others. The era you’re in may change from time to time as you go through different stages of life, and the engagement ring you're drawn to can symbolize not just your personal aesthetic but also your current era.

The Engagement Ring You Pick In This Visual Personality Test Reveals Your True Taylor Swift Era

Blue Nile has been making beautiful, handcrafted, ethically sourced diamonds and fine jewelry (including engagement rings!) since 1999. Their wide selection of luxury rings makes finding one that fits you (and your Taylor Swift era!) a true pleasure. From timeless pieces to custom offerings, they have everything you need to make your big day even more spectacular.

Take a look at the engagement rings below and decide which one is the most "you". The engagement ring that you find yourself drawn to should encapsulate all of who you are as a couple and as an individual:

Then, read on to discover what Taylor Swift era you’re in according to that ring.

1. 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Era

Ring: Blue Nile Studio Heiress Halo Diamond Engagement Ring in 18k Rose Gold

While Swift’s first two albums may have that young-at-heart feel, things get noticeably more mature on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).’ Someone in their ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ era has clearly done some growing up. You’re still a dreamer who’s ready to take on the world, but you understand the responsibility that comes with doing so now.

This dazzling ring makes a clear statement. It practically announces your entrance before you can. It’s a sign of someone who is empowered and comfortable in their skin. You’ve learned some hard lessons and you’re not afraid to admit it. That is the essence of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ and Blue Nile Studio's Heiress Halo Diamond Engagement Ring in 18k rose gold.

2. 'Reputation' Era

Ring: Burst Halo Diamond Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold

‘Reputation’ was the first era in which Swift experimented with an edgier image than the cookie-cutter good girl persona she was known for. You’ll often hear someone say they’re in their ‘reputation’ era if they have just gone through an event that changed them. Once you have gone through that, you are unapologetically yourself, just like Swift was after the drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

This “burst” diamond almost looks like it could be as much of a defense mechanism as it is a ring. And that’s what ‘Reputation’ is all about — being your most authentic self, but not leaving yourself unprotected either. Someone in their ‘Reputation’ era would be drawn to this unique silhouette that is just as different and tough as they are.

3. 'Evermore' Era

Ring: Scalloped Pavé Diamond Engagement Ring in 18k Yellow Gold

‘Evermore’ is, in many ways, a sister album and era to ‘Folklore.’ But, where ‘Folklore’ is more curious, ‘Evermore’ is more nostalgic. Being in your ‘Evermore’ era means you are reaching for the past, for some bygone time when everything seemed a bit rosier. It is a thoughtful era, full of soul-searching and contemplation.

So what could be more perfect for the ‘evermore’ era than a complete classic? This gold ring with a solitary diamond and band surrounded by smaller diamonds screams traditional and timeless. It is thought-provoking, just like ‘Evermore,’ and brings to mind a time of the past when everything was simpler.

4. 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Era

Ring: Two Stone Engagement Ring With Pear Shaped Diamond Halo in 14k White Gold

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ was unlike anything that came before it. Swift went with a completely new, pop-infused sound. There is no one word to describe this complex era. Someone who is multi-faceted and unique in all of the best ways is sure to find themselves in their ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ era.

Such a progressive era needs a rare ring to represent it. This double-stoned option features a more typical diamond alongside a larger, pear-shaped offering. There is nothing quite like it, just like there’s nothing quite like ‘Red (Taylor’s Version).’

5. 'Folklore' Era

Ring: Classic Pear Shaped Sapphire Engagement Ring in Platinum

The ‘Folklore’ era is something truly special. The album was written and released during the heart of the pandemic when everyone spent much more time with themselves than they may have been used to. Because of that, the era is introspective, with those in this era looking inward for a deeper connection. If you’re in your ‘Folklore’ era, you’re also curious, looking at the world through different eyes and seeing things in a new light.

This sapphire engagement ring has two fun blue pieces representing that curious side. This ring is different from your average engagement ring and has a little something extra special. It’s the kind of thing you can get lost in looking at during your daydreaming and periods of deep thought.

6. 'Midnights' Era

Ring: Infinity Twist Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring in 14k Rose Gold

For Swift, ‘Midnights’ was all about being vulnerable with the world. Fans embraced that attitude for the era, finding themselves in a place where they felt much more genuine and even a little introverted. After all, the ‘Midnights’ era was about pulling back the curtain just a bit while still maintaining privacy.

If you’re in your ‘Midnights’ era, you’re probably feeling a little bit more demure, just like this ring. Its rose gold color makes a statement without overpowering, putting the beautiful infinity sign detailing on center stage. Some secrets can be aired, while others are better kept hidden.

7. '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Era

Ring: Petite Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring in 14k Rose Gold

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is simultaneously full of heartbreak and hope. It’s made up of fast beats, bright colors, exciting visuals and sad lyrics. It shows the strength that can come out of challenging times. Being in your ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ era means you are resilient and adaptable, ready to take on whatever life throws at you with a smile on your face.

This engagement ring, which is quite literally in the shape of a diamond, is one-of-a-kind. Its different look makes it the perfect option for someone who is well-versed in bending but not breaking. It’s ready to bounce back from anything — just like you.

8. 'Lover' Era

Ring: Petite Twisted Halo Diamond Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold

If you find yourself drawn to this delicate ring, there’s a good chance you’re in your ‘Lover’ era. ‘Lover’ was all about softness, from its color palette to its sound to its attitude. Being in your ‘Lover’ era is about seeing the beauty in the world and moving forward with optimism.

This compassionate perspective naturally spills over into the engagement ring you pick. The look of this ring imitates the infinity sign, signifying that your love will last forever. It’s just the kind of thing that someone in their ‘Lover’ era would appreciate.

9. 'The Tortured Poets Department' Era

Ring: 'Build Your Own' Blue Nile custom ring

If no one ring feels like the right fit, you might just be in your ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ era. This era is full of paradoxes and is known for being strong and sensitive at the same time. If you are feeling especially tender-hearted, while also ready to take on the world, it’s likely that you’re in your ‘Tortured Poets’ era.

Someone so full of contradictions must create their own perfect engagement ring. Blue Nile has a perfectly curated process for this, allowing you to choose your diamond and setting, giving you the opportunity to create a ring that is just as unique and ambiguous as you are.

Plus! Blue Nile is running a 30% discount on their Lab-grown diamonds through Aug 2024!

10. 'Debut' era

Ring: Hand-Engraved Solitaire Engagement Ring in 18K Yellow Gold

If you yearn for something sentimental and classic, you’re in your ‘Debut’ era. ‘Debut’ is all about the innocence of youth and those early feelings of love. Someone in their ‘Debut’ era is a wide-eyed dreamer with big plans for the future.

This timeless ring features a gorgeous hand-engraved gold band topped with a sparkling diamond — something just as classic as ‘Debut.’ Its beautiful simplicity reflects the innocence of ‘Debut,’ and draws on those enduring feelings of a first love.

11. 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' Era

Ring: Classic Six-Prong Solitaire Engagement Ring in Platinum

Listening to ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ is a bit like having a conversation with an old friend. You can relate to each and every word of this young love-lost era. If you’re in your ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ era, there’s a good chance that you’re a hopeless romantic who truly believes that love conquers all, even when things look hard.

This ring is a classic platinum that will match your many moods. However, the real star of this engagement ring is its unique six-prong diamond. This feature adds an extra hint of romance and whimsiness that truly exemplifies the ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ era.

—Created in partnership with Blue Nile.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango with experience covering jewelry, diamonds and pop culture.