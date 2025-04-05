Worker Claims She Got Her New Job By Simply Calling & Asking For The Business Owner's Phone Number

They say it’s best to always go to the source… unless that source happens to be a business owner and you’re calling them out of the blue asking for their number. But apparently, this unconventional approach worked wonders for one Reddit user, who stumbled into a job simply by picking up the phone and asking for the owner's number — no resume, no formal application, just pure guts.

Her story raised eyebrows and made many wonder if they, too, could land their next job by making a bold, old-school phone call. So, how did it all go down, and should we all start dialing instead of emailing?

A worker said she landed her new job by calling and asking for the business owner's phone number.

It all started with a phone call. The worker said she simply called the main office of the company, asked the receptionist for the owner’s phone number, and — surprisingly — she gave it to her. No job inquiry, no “I’m looking to apply” speech. Just a straightforward request: “I need to speak with the owner; can I have his number?”

The receptionist, likely assuming she was a customer or wholesaler, handed over the golden ticket. But it didn’t stop there — "When he said he would call me back, and didn’t. I just called him back on the day he said he would probably call, until he hired me," she wrote. Moral of the story: Sometimes, it’s not what you know but who you can get on the phone that will get you the job.

With so many resumes rejected thanks to AI, the worker's tip might actually have some merit.

What makes this story even more remarkable is how it flipped the script on the traditional job application process. Most people would go the "resume, cover letter, submit and wait" route, but not this worker. She bypassed all that bureaucracy and went straight to the source — the business owner.

She wrote, "So… give it a shot. Call the head office and say less, ask to speak with the owner directly. No context. Then you will have the opportunity to express your enthusiasm to work for the company directly." This wasn’t some calculated networking move or “hidden job market” strategy; it was just pure audacity mixed with a bit of curiosity.

The key takeaway here is that sometimes, cutting through the usual red tape and speaking to someone is your best bet. Of course, it’s not a guaranteed success formula. Not every receptionist will be as easygoing, and not every business owner is going to pick up the phone when a random stranger calls. But this story serves as a reminder that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to job hunting, and in today's market, standing out is a good thing.

If you're going to try calling the company you are applying to, you need to find the balance between persistence and nuisance.

So, should you start dialing up businesses and asking for owners' numbers on the off chance that they’ll offer you a job? This worker's success story shows that a little boldness and a lot of persistence can actually pay off. The key seems to be striking a balance between showing genuine interest in the company and not sounding like a desperate job seeker.

In fact, according to Indeed, calling the company actually increases your odds of getting an interview! Much like the worker in this scenario said, certified career coach Deepti Sharma offered this advice: "Be respectful of the other person's time when calling about a job, yet try not to be hesitant of asking for more information or clarification about the position. Your enthusiasm may take you far."

The worker later added in the comments this tidbit: "In an era of having a stack of AI produced resumes with Covid era references, you’d be shocked how many employers like to go back to some old school ways." She added, "he’s a busy guy, he doesn’t want to read your AI résumé. Life comes full circle."

But before you start hunting down company numbers, remember that not all businesses may appreciate this tactic. You might get lucky, or you might end up talking to a receptionist who’s more likely to hang up than hand out a number. Still, if you’re tired of the same old application process, the worst thing that can happen is you still don't have a lead.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.