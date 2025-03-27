There’s Only One Right Answer To The 'How Are You?' Question In A Job Interview, According To A Career Coach

Job seekers have to jump through so many hoops these days to even get an interview that it often feels like the only parts of them that matter are the meat — your qualifications, your education, your career goals.

Yet one expert says all too many workers these days mess up a seemingly insignificant part of an interview that makes a far bigger impact than most of us realize.

A career coach said that there's only one right answer to the 'How are you?' question in a job interview.

Anna Papalia is a veteran HR professional, teacher, and speaker who literally wrote the book on job interviewing — she's the author of "Interviewology: The New Science of Interviewing." In it, she explains that each of us falls into one of four styles of job interviewees, the success of which is all dependent on one vitally important skill: self-awareness.

Advertisement

#interviewtips #corporate #career #unemployed #smalltalk #howtoanswerinterviewquestions ♬ original sound - Anna Papalia @anna..papalia ⬇️ There is only ONE answer to this question. I don’t care if your commute was an hour long with 4 transfers and you couldn’t find the office. DO NOT TELL THEM THAT! And whatever you do, Don’t go into a 10 mins story about how you got to the office or what directions you used. NO ONE CARES!👉Trust meI got famous for telling you all what to lie about in job interviews 👈 🧠 A lot of people bomb their job interviews in the very first 10 mins during small talk portion because they reveal too much about themselves. A job interview is NOT therapy and it is NOT a date. If you share personal information, they will just use it against you because the hiring process if full of biases and they are looking for reasons to eliminate you. If you tell them the office was hard to find and that you got lost they will think that you are incapable.If you tell them that the commute was long, they will think that you will always be late.Don’t get eliminated by not knowing how to answer the easiest questions of them all the small talk questions.When they say, Did you have any problems finding us?You say, “Nope the commute was easy.” When they say, How are you?You say, “I am great, thank you. How are you?”These questions are a formality. ❌Don’t overthink it or try to form a bond in the interview. ❌Don’t do something weird to try to be memorable. 🤓In a job interview you want to be remembered for the right reasons, like your great resume, awesome qualifications and the impressive questions to ask at the end of the interview. 👉Watch this @Anna Papalia for 3 Impressive Questions to Ask at the End of a Job Interview👈 💪Pro-tip- if you hate it when job interviews feel like a firing squad, like the hiring manager is just asking you question after question after question. You can make is more conversational by asking them questions throughout the job interview. ❌Don’t reserve all your questions for the end. ✅A job interview is a two-way street you should be interviewing them as much as you they are interviewing you. 👉Watch this @Anna Papalia to practice standard interview questions 👈 #jobinterview

For many of us, that self-awareness piece, or perhaps the lack thereof, tends to start us off on the wrong foot right from the jump.

Advertisement

"At the beginning of a job interview, they're going to say 'How are you' and they're also going to say 'Did you have any problems finding us,'" Papalia said in a TikTok. "There's only one right answer to this question," she said, and a lot of us are getting it wrong.

She said that many of us give way too much information in job interview small talk.

Papalia said it's important to remember that small is a "formality" — questions like "How are you?" and "Did you have any trouble finding us?" are ones to which the interviewer does not want or care about the actual answer.

"This is not therapy," Papalia bluntly stated. "When someone in a job interview asks you, 'How are you?' you say, 'I'm great, thank you, how are you?'" And then you shut up! The same goes for the question about commute problems. "You say, 'No, none at all, the commute was really easy,'" Papalia said. And then that's that. Hush!

Advertisement

charlesdeluvio | unsplash

My folksy, Southern grandmother was a legendary oversharer who constantly answered a cashier's "How you doing?" with a monologue. "Honey, I don't know whether I'm comin' or goin'," she'd say. "My arthritis is killin' me, my knees are givin' me fits, and the doctor says I gotta have my gall bladder out. It don't rain, it pours!"

Depending on who the cashier was that day, they'd either find her insane or endearing — or maybe endearingly insane. Obviously, she was an extreme example, but many of us assume we're connecting or humanizing ourselves by being candid in response to these questions. In a job interview, Papalia insisted this has the opposite impact.

Advertisement

Overanswering these small talk questions can fill your interviewer's head with red flags.

"I don't care if you had to make three transfers and you almost missed your train, you are not going to say that in the job interview," Papalia said, "because if you say that they're going to think, 'Ugh, they're never gonna get here on time or the commute's too long for them.'"

Likewise with the "how are you" question — if you take my grandma's oversharing tack, you're filling the interviewer's head with all kinds of potential problems you might have that will interfere with your performance.

Papalia said this can be especially problematic when it comes to "company culture," which, no matter what a company says, is always at least partly about conformity. Oversharing tells them you swim more upstream than a lot of others do.

Advertisement

Papalia advised keeping your answers short, simple, and positive.

Papalia said the small talk part of a job interview is actually very easy: "You are optimistic, happy, excited, easy, and you're agreeable," she said — whether or not you actually ARE any of those things isn't the point.

In the end, this all comes down to that self-awareness piece Papalia talks about in her book — you have to know how you're coming off to the person you're talking to. People may have found my grandma's candor endearing, but nobody was gonna hire ol' Wanda (yes, her name was Wanda) to work in a cubicle — she'd have distracted everyone with anecdotes about dropping her school books down the outhouse in Arkansas or whatever.

Ultimately, the working world is a game, and you have to play it at least somewhat by its rules. As Papalia put it, "don't overcomplicate this" — and save the gall bladder stories for therapy!

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.