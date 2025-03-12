Worker Asks If He Should Quit His High-Paying Job Because It's 'Destroying' His Health — 'I Worry About Resigning In This Economy'

In today’s competitive job market, it’s not uncommon for people to experience stress and burnout from their work. We’re all just trying to make a living in this mangled economy. However, one Reddit user recently shared a deeply personal and troubling dilemma: He’s been working a high-paying, senior managerial position for two years, but his health — both physical and mental — is deteriorating.

The stress accumulated over the past two years has taken a serious toll on his personal life, leaving him wondering if the job is worth continuing. Despite his wanting to leave, he is concerned about the economic risks associated with being unemployed. Who could blame him? Finding a high-ranking and well-paying job in this economy has become rare.

The man has a high-paying senior accounting manager position with significant responsibilities, including overseeing more than 50 companies. With no one above him in the hierarchy, the pressure is immense. He wrote, "I’m constantly stressed and anxious, and it’s affecting my personal life. I’ve become short-tempered with my family and friends, I’ve lost interest in activities I used to enjoy, and I’ve been visiting the doctor frequently due to my declining health. Some days aren’t as bad, but overall, the stress is overwhelming."

The burden of having so much responsibility, and in this man's case in an understaffed environment, makes the normal stress of work harder to manage. Despite voicing his concerns about being overloaded, his company has refused to provide additional support, instead continuing to pile more work on his plate.

This mismatch between his capabilities and the demands of the job has pushed him to a breaking point. It's clear that the stress is no longer manageable, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for him to continue fulfilling the role.

In our current employer market, his fears about finding a similar paying job with less stress are real.

Finding a good job in today’s world is tough, and almost feels impossible. Despite an impeccable resume, you could send hundreds of applications out without garnering one interview. Bert Bean, CEO of the staffing firm Insight Global, told CNBC, “If you want to get hired in this environment, you need to have a different mindset than you did in 2021. What some job seekers aren’t realizing is that employers are a lot more cost-conscious and less willing to make concessions with pay or remote work than they were two years ago.”

If you're saying to yourself, "Well, who cares? I should get paid fairly without juggling the workload of more than one person." You're right, but that isn't what the market will bear at this point. With so many layoffs among professional employees, the market is saturated with qualified candidates, making the pool vast and giving employers all the bargaining power.

Most career counselors would likely recommend that this man stay in his role and put out some feelers for other positions, but to not make any rash decisions without another job in place. The pressure to maintain financial security is real, particularly for those with families or other financial obligations. The poster’s hesitation to resign, despite the toll it’s taking on his health, highlights the difficult balance between career advancement and personal well-being. Ultimately, however, the grass isn't necessarily greener at another job with similar pay. Instead, his first step should be seeking some outside help for his severe burnout, especially since talking to his boss isn't helping.

The man needs to find a better work-life balance.

Ultimately, the decision to stay or leave a job is a deeply personal one, and it’s clear from the Reddit post that the man is struggling with this very decision. His post reflects a deeper issue faced by many people in the working world: Should career success be prioritized over personal health, or is it worth sacrificing financial stability for mental and physical well-being?

The answer should be obvious, but sadly, it isn't. While the financial security provided by a high-paying job can reduce the stress of financial instability, the long-term consequences of chronic work stress can greatly impact quality of life. However, quitting isn't necessarily the answer because it increases the stress of finding a job and financial insecurity. It's important to consider that making such a significant career change can be a difficult and uncertain process, especially when the job market is tough.

His first step should be seeking professional advice, such as career counseling or therapy, which can help provide clarity and ways to manage his burnout. Taking small steps to reduce stress and re-evaluating one’s priorities might also bring some peace of mind during this challenging time.