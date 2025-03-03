Man Tells People Who Make Less Than $100K At Their Jobs Why They Shouldn't Try Much Harder

If hitting a $100K salary mark is your goal, listen up. It might not be all it's cracked up to be. In a TikTok video, a creator named Jon T shared his thoughts about career ambition, the value of money, and hustle culture. His advice? Reaching that $100K salary mark might not be as fulfilling as you dreamed.

Jon encouraged workers to shift their mindsets, step away from identifying with their jobs, and invest time in their personal lives because, from his perspective, once you hit that six-figure goal, you'll realize it's still not enough — and that's no way to live.

A man said that if you make less than $100K, you should stop trying so hard.

In Jon's TikTok, he explained that once you start earning over $100K a year, you quickly discover that it's not enough. The elusive salary that you thought would create a sense of freedom and success is sadly just not enough.

Syda Productions | Canva Pro

He argued that there is a significant difference between a high salary and true financial freedom, and the pressure to keep striving for more becomes less about necessity and more about trying to meet your expectations of what success looks like. His main point was that money, no matter how big the check, might not be the ticket to happiness or fulfillment that you once hoped.

Work-life balance is the true secret to happiness and success.

Have you ever seen people who have made their job their whole life? The people that believe that having a social life is talking to their co-workers in the break room for ten minutes — yes, those people. Well, one of the key points Jon made was that people should not over-identify with their jobs.

In the early 2010s, with the rise of startup culture and tech companies, employees were told that work needed to be central to their identity. The hustle culture promoted by figures like Gary Vaynerchuk sold people on the idea that a constant grind was the secret to success and wealth. The truth was much less glamorous. Generational wealth and a whole lot of luck were the true paths to making millions, not "outworking" other people.

That hustle lifestyle only leads to one thing — burnout. Jon explained that if you're lucky enough to hit that 100K salary you wanted so badly, you should stop obsessing over your job performance. Instead, try striving for a balanced life — shut off that computer, leave the office, and take time for yourself. Take time to be happy.

The man argued that the only exception to his stop trying mantra is if you own your business.

Although Jon advised against trying harder at your job once you hit that $100K, there was one exception: if you have a clear and actionable plan for your future. What he meant was an intentional career or entrepreneurial path that aligned with your long-term goals.

RossHelen | Canva Pro

This could mean starting your own business or pursuing a career that you’re deeply passionate about. However, without this kind of mindset, Jon stressed that continuing to push at a corporate job with no clear end goal wouldn't result in the personal fulfillment or financial success you might expect. The message was clear: If you don’t have a strong, purposeful direction, don’t keep working yourself to exhaustion.

Jon had a refreshing perspective on work, career success, and personal well-being that possibly many of us needed. After reaching a six-figure income, it’s not necessary to try harder unless you have a well-defined plan that excites you.

The rise of hustle culture may have influenced many to push beyond reasonable limits, but now is the time to question whether that drive truly equals happiness. In the end, it's about understanding that your job doesn't define who you are and achieving fulfillment from stepping away from work and focusing on what matters outside the office might be the way to go.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.