When a woman is experiencing a stressful life, she will start to reach certain breaking points. These breaking points can greatly impact the relationships she has with others, and they can leave her feeling tired of the people that she used to love being around.

The breaking points that she experiences can be mental or physical, but either way, they usually emotionally impact her. As her emotions are heightened, she will find it difficult to be as invested in the people in her life, and the majority of her energy will be going toward herself, making her tired of having to contribute to her relationships.

Women who get tired of everyone in their lives usually reach these 11 breaking points first:

1. She feels emotionally drained

When a woman hits a breaking point of feeling emotionally drained, she will likely get easily tired of everyone in her life. Feeling this emotional fatigue will start to impact the relationship she has with others negatively.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, when a person feels emotionally drained, it starts to impact their ability to care. They may isolate themselves from the people in their lives and be easily agitated. This makes it very complicated for them to be able to care for those around them as much as they once did, and instead, they just get tired of having to be a support system for others.

2. She's disconnected from herself

When women feel disconnected from themselves, this may become a breaking point for them. This disconnection makes it difficult for them to feel eager to keep up with their relationships, and they may begin feeling very tired of the people in their lives.

As they go on feeling this disconnect, they may start to find it difficult to understand their own feelings as well as the feelings of those around them. This makes it difficult for them to express empathy to others and can quickly lead to emotional numbness and feeling tired of the people close to them. “The effects of emotional numbness can be profound and far-reaching. You might notice that relationships become strained,” mentions Ronee Miller, a therapist who helps counsel individuals, couples, and families.

3. Her anxiety won't let up

After a long time of feeling persistent anxiety, a woman may inevitably hit a breaking point. This overwhelming amount of worry will likely cause her to grow tired of the people around her.

Hitting this breaking point may be accompanied by social withdrawal. A 2012 study found that people who experience profound anxiety typically find themselves avoiding social interactions. A woman struggling in this way may feel tired of the people around her because of the emotional turmoil she feels when thinking of being social. The anxiety can cause her to develop a fear of these settings and be more critical of her relationships.

4. She's relying too much on coping mechanisms

When women feel like the only way to make it through each day is by relying on coping mechanisms, it may cause them to reach a breaking point. This breaking point will typically affect their willingness to socialize and may make them feel tired of the relationships in their lives.

This can really start to negatively impact their well-being, especially if the coping mechanisms are unhealthy. “Unhealthy coping mechanisms may provide momentary relief, but they often result in negative consequences such as increased distress, physical harm, strained relationships, and worsening mental health,” according to Charlie Health, a virtual mental health provider for teens, young adults, and adults.

5. She's drowning in self-doubt

If a woman is feeling an overwhelming amount of self-doubt, this may be her breaking point, and it can cause her to feel resentment toward others and feel tired of them. These negative feelings toward those around her are likely the result of her constant need to compare herself to those in her life.

If she feels dissatisfied with herself and her own life, it will be hard for her not to project these feelings onto others, and she may begin to distance herself out of a fear of not being worthy of the relationships she has. Licensed Professional Counselor, Dawn Gabriel, explains that “A lack of self-confidence can cause you to avoid social situations, fearing that others will judge you or that you won’t measure up.”

6. She's physically and mentally exhausted

When a woman feels chronic fatigue, this is likely to be a breaking point that causes her to feel tired of everyone in her life. Her irritability and feelings of wanting to withdraw from others emotionally will be heightened while she is experiencing this amount of fatigue.

The emotional and mental exhaustion she will likely feel will make it hard for her to express how she is feeling to others openly. Instead of dealing with the added exhaustion of feeling like she cannot effectively communicate and feeling misunderstood by others, she will just choose to isolate herself.

7. She's not sleeping well

Constantly struggling with sleep disturbances can be a breaking point for some women. It may leave them experiencing difficulties with regulating their emotions, and it may cause them to grow tired of their relationships.

Women who constantly feel deprived of sleep will long for time alone, and socializing with others will become less and less attractive to them. This social isolation can quickly lead to them feeling very lonely, but they will still prefer to keep away from others.

8. She's withdrawn from her social life

Once a woman has hit the breaking point of withdrawal from social interactions, she will likely feel very tired of people in her life. Withdrawal from social interactions not only negatively impacts the views she has of herself, but it also damages the views she has of others.

In this stressful time of her life, it would be much more beneficial if she had the support of the relationships in her life, but instead, she distances herself. Psychosocial rehabilitation specialist, Kendra Cherry, explains that “Social connection and interpersonal relationships are crucial for human health and well-being.”

9. She's neglecting her own needs

If a woman continuously neglects her own personal needs, she will eventually hit a breaking point, and it may lead her to resent others. This resentment will cause her to grow tired of the relationships that once made her very happy.

She may also be easily irritated by others because it has been such a long time since her needs have been met. This could cause her to be emotionally withdrawn from her relationships and make others feel like it is their fault for her self-neglect.

10. She's grown cynical

A woman who struggles with cynicism will likely reach a breaking point where she gets extremely tired of everyone in her life. Her cynicism will cause her to be skeptical of her relationships with people because she will have trouble trusting their intentions.

This may lead her to socially isolate herself and develop feelings of loneliness. This can be detrimental to her overall well-being and can hinder her ability to feel empathetic toward others and build deep connections with them.

11. She's constantly irritable

When women experience increased irritability as a result of an overwhelming amount of stress in their lives, they will likely hit a breaking point that causes them to feel tired of the people in their lives. If she always feels frustrated around other people, she may decide that she should separate herself.

While isolating has its benefits, too much isolation may contribute to her feeling even more irritable, and it may cause her to distance herself in times when she needs social support emotionally. This cannot be good for her overall well-being. While not all women react this way socially to these breaking points, many do find themselves feeling emotionally overwhelmed by others in these times.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.