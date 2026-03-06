Experts Say True Crime Stories Are Actually Cathartic For Women For 4 Psychological Reasons

True crime has exploded in popularity in recent years, and statistics and surveys show this genre has a strong and growing appeal for women. According to research by Amanda Vicary, a criminal psychology expert, the number of women interested in the true crime genre continues to climb.

Many of us have fond memories of gathering in a circle and taking turns spinning a thrilling tale as kids. We may not sit around a campfire anymore, but we use technology to satisfy our need for mystery and suspense with TV shows, movies, and podcasts centered on true crime. Women are turning to the genre in increasing numbers because it's actually cathartic for them.

Here are four psychological reasons experts say true crime stories are actually cathartic for women:

1. They believe they will learn something from them

www.kaboompics.com | Pexels

This might be because women frequently see themselves in true crime stories. Women and men have a roughly equal chance of being victims of crime, but stereotypes portray women as being weaker and more vulnerable. This can lead to the misconception that women are more at risk than men are.

Simply put, women may experience a sense of secondhand comfort while seeing other women in potentially harmful situations because they're pleased they're not there. They believe they could learn lessons about self-defense or taking wise precautions against crime by watching. Many women use these shows to mentally think through what they would do in similar situations to prepare for a possible encounter with a predatory man.

2. They feel an emotional connection to the victims

According to some experts, women's interest in true crime may be linked to their higher sense of empathy. This may make actual crime more appealing to women, just because empathizing creates an emotional connection that helps a viewer make a deeper investment in the story.

Another potential explanation is that true crime is one of the few genres that allows viewers to indulge in an urge to absorb violent content. Many women are socially indoctrinated to behave traditionally feminine, but that doesn't imply they can't have a tougher side. True crime may allow women to vicariously experience suppressed feelings of fury and trauma, or a combination of the two.

3. Understanding how and why crimes are committed makes them feel safe

Vitaly Gariev | Pexels

True crime programs help women understand criminals' thinking and foster a sense of justice. True crime stories frequently reveal facts about criminals' mental processes. Viewers absorb information about how to cope with gruesome encounters and spot warning indications that might escalate to violence. A YouGov survey revealed that 63% of Americans think that consuming true crime content makes them "more vigilant and safety-conscious."

Women in a very patriarchal culture can feel unsafe and afraid. Justice systems around the world have historically discriminated against women and shown a stark inequality. The inner yearning to feel secure and protected by judicial institutions is met when they watch stories where justice triumphs.

The sense of justice we get at the end of a true crime movie or series reflects their desire to be a part of societal and legal systems that strive relentlessly to protect and safeguard women, something that we have yet to achieve in reality.

4. They are able to feel fear in a safe setting

When concluding a real-crime narrative, women aren't put off by discomfort or dread. Vicary discovered that while everyone reacted with terror at various moments throughout an actual crime podcast, women listeners had higher anxiety levels. Their desire to continue with the topic, however, was unharmed.

Research has shown that scary content, like true crime, can activate the sympathetic nervous system. But, because they know there is no real threat, and they are not actually in danger, those watching this content are able to feel the adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine that come with the activation in a positive way rather than a negative one.

They want to know what happens next and instinctively read between the lines, which outweighs the discomfort and unpleasant sensations related to watching or listening to disturbing material. Then again, those sensations might be the very things that draw us back into the gritty world of true crime in the first place.

Sidhharrth S. Kumaar is an astro-numerologist and the founder of NumroVani. He couples his knowledge of modern sciences to solve real-world problems in the areas of mental well-being and relationship growth.