Woman Says There Should Be More Success Stories About Middle-Aged Working Women— 'I Want To Read About A Mother Of 2 Who Published Her First Novel'

American society is skewed in a way that favors youth over age. Ask any woman past the age of 40 if their cultural capital has decreased with age, and they’re likely to say yes. We hear more about Hollywood’s new, young ingenues than the elder icons who forged a path for people to follow.

But what would happen if society paid more attention to what older people do?

One woman wants to see more success stories about middle-aged women.

TV writer Melissa Hunter made her declaration on Twitter in 2020, a year when desperation ran high, and our futures seemed entirely uncertain. She made a case for the media to focus less on young people breaking into the industry and more on older people doing the same.

At the end of 2020, instead of 30 Under 30 and NextGen lists, please profile middle-aged people who just got their big breaks. I want to read about a mother of 2 who published her first novel, a director who released their first studio feature at 47, THAT'S THE LIST WE WANT. — Melissa Hunter (@himelissahunter) January 7, 2020

“At the end of 2020, instead of 30 under 30 and NextGen lists, please profile middle-aged people who just got their big breaks,” Hunter said.

“I want to read about a mother of 2 who published her first novel, a director who released their first studio feature at 47; that’s the list we want,” she exclaimed.

It’s not surprising that most publicized success stories feature young people who’ve made it big. These stories send a message that’s inspiring and hopeful, at least for other young people.

pixselstock / Shutterstock

Yet as Hunter pointed out, older people want to see themselves reflected in success stories, too.

The reality is that most people don’t establish themselves until they’re older, for a variety of reasons.

@balancedles Accomplishing something later in life doesn’t make it any less valuable 🫶🏾 listen to this week’s episode of @Balanced Black Girl featuring @ABFJ ♬ original sound - Les

Maybe their 20s were chaotic, and they were finding their footing. Maybe in their 30s, they were setting a foundation for what was to come, getting married, having babies, and raising those babies.

By the time women reach their 40s, they have a stronger sense of who they are and what they want. Society might not be paying them much attention, but middle-aged women have found their purpose, their drive, and their peace, all of which sets them up for success.

People who found success later in life send the inspiring message that the world still holds opportunities for us all.

They let us know that being a late bloomer is really okay. They let us know that there’s no such thing as missing the moment.

We can still achieve our dreams, even if our hair is gray and our skin is wrinkled. Waiting for those dreams to come to fruition just makes them even sweeter.

fizkes / Shutterstock

Vera Wang was 41 when she opened her bridal gown boutique, sending her into the halls of high couture fame.

American treasure Julia Child learned to cook at age 36. The cooking series that made her world-famous didn’t air until she was 40.

Martha Stewart was 50 when she launched the magazine that would lead to her empire. Now, Stewart is 82 years old and still making her mark on the world.

Most people won’t find fame, but they can find success, however they define it, and they can find it any age.

So, write the book you always said you'd write. Start that creative project you've been avoiding. You never know where your ambitions will lead.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.