Women Who Are Strong In Heart & Spirit Usually Share 11 Traits That Are Rarely Seen Anymore

Some women are born natural goddesses. They are not necessarily the most beautiful, but their beauty radiates from the inside, built upon self-confidence and self-esteem. This is what makes them so irresistible to men. Men are drawn to women who are strong in heart & spirit, the same way bees are attracted to honey.

The good news is that being a strong woman is second nature to all of us. We are goddesses by birthright; most of us just haven’t unraveled our inner goddess yet. What do men find in strong women that makes them so attractive that they just have to commit? A few qualities that are rarely found, and that's what makes them so special.

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Women who are strong in heart and spirit usually share these traits that are rarely seen anymore:

1. She's agenda-driven

She doesn’t have her head in the clouds, always dreaming of the future when it comes to her relationships. Do you often find yourself getting ahead of the game when you are attracted to a man, already envisioning what the future will look like if you end up being married? If so, relax and trust that you've got this no matter what.

2. Women who are strong in heart and spirit have a zest for life

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She lives and relishes each moment life gives her, and takes whatever her partner is giving her at face value, not over-analyzing or strategizing to make him commit right away. She simply observes what kind of man she is dealing with right now — that’s it. Many women are natural leaders and planners; they get obsessed and controlling about the littlest details.

When you're able to relax and enjoy whatever life gives you with a grain of salt and gratitude, this makes you a treasure, as this is a very rare quality among women. He will be so intrigued by your aura that he can’t help but think about you even when you are not around.

3. She's mysterious

She is full of rich, colorful layers, carefully peeling each layer one by one for her lover, making her man gasp with delight with each discovery. Mystery is what keeps relationships new.

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Men are natural pursuers and chasers, and they gravitate toward women who know how to maintain the chase in a relationship by not revealing all of their cards at once. Studies even confirm that a certain level of mystery can be attractive because it sparks curiosity and the desire to know more, which allows the imagination to run wild.

4. She's full of contentment

She is not in love with the idea of love, needing to be in love to be and feel complete. She knows and is certain that she is complete and worthy, with or without romantic love.

She doesn’t need love and is not actively finding it. Rather, she enjoys her life. She doesn’t latch on to whichever man comes along, believing that she has the choice and that she will choose the right man she wants based on the standards she has set. She doesn’t settle for anything else.

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5. Women who are strong in heart and spirit don't have a Cinderella complex

She knows that she doesn’t need a Prince Charming to save or complete her, or even make her life happy. Love is abundant, and she is happy. She accepts love when it is the right one at the right time.

Research even cautions that a Cinderella Complex is not great when it comes to attracting certain men, and the fairytale-like notion of being rescued can lead to unrealistic expectations in a relationship and a dependence on external validation for happiness— no bueno.

6. She's confident

She has total control and awareness over her emotions, being vulnerable and independent at the same time. She doesn’t cling or pull at her man when he seems distant or withdrawn, allowing him to enjoy his time away from her, but at the same time, she's honest with him when she misses him.

She respects what her heart feels and doesn’t lash out at her man for making her feel that way. Confidence is a desirable trait in both men and women (research confirms this in big red letters), and it's not just about physical appearance. Confidence can signal resourcefulness, success, and good health, drawing us to people who exude it.

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7. She's self-aware

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When a relationship is over, she can walk away without drama, even if the man is the first one to ghost. (Not cool, guys.) Conversely, she also ends the relationship if she feels it is no longer serving her or her man. She doesn’t cling to the idea of love when it isn’t working for either of them anymore. It’s really simple science: A true man will stick with a woman who constantly makes him feel good about himself and about being with her.

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8. Women who are strong in heart and spirit live with conviction

She is bold and stands for what she believes to be right. Any conversation is worthy of having if it means her character is on the line. She knows what she wants and how to express herself in ways that get results. She sets and honors boundaries in every area of her life, especially her relationships.

9. She's healthy

She prioritizes self-care and feeling good. She looks her best at all times, and not just because she has a man or is seeking one. Beyond her appearance, she values feeling healthy in her mind and spirit. She takes the time to choose what she takes in and is wise with what she gives out.

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10. She's compassionate

Discord and conflict are not a priority for a high-value woman. She is a peacemaker, being kind and compassionate to those she encounters. She avoids nagging, arguments, and starting fights. Instead, she's the one helping to keep the peace in her relationships, friendships, and any place she goes.

11. She's supportive

She steers clear of people who are problematic and encourages those around her to do the same. A woman with a strong heart & spirit exudes confidence and also helps others to find the high road and stay there.

She supports her friends and wants what is best for them as much as she wants what is best for herself. A strong woman is irresistible when she treats herself the way she wants to be treated by her partner. That's the Golden Rule.

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Gem Villamin is a love, dating, and life coach and a feminine energy healer. She specializes in helping women attract love and heal broken relationships.