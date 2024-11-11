Psychology Says Women Who Master These 8 Skills Turn The Most Heads

When was the last time you felt super confident and attractive? Maybe it was a night out with friends or a romantic first date with a new love interest. If you feel it's been too long since you've "wowed" a crowd, read these 8 tips on how to amp up your attractiveness.

Women who master these eight skills turn the most heads:

1. She's confident and self-assured

Lawrence Lam / Pexels

Want to turn heads? Exude confidence. It's one of the best qualities around, psychology tells us.

And, if you're not all that comfortable in your own skin just yet, fake it till you make it! Carrying yourself with a tall yet relaxed posture, making good eye contact, and smiling can go a long way towards conveying the confidence that grabs people's attention.

2. She shows off her best self

Mizuno K / Pexels

What feature or characteristic are you most proud of? Whether it's your soulful eyes…your ample curves…your perfect pedicure…or your toned arms, be sure to dress to accentuate it.

When you put your best foot (or feature) forward, you not only increase your confidence (see tip #1), but you also increase the likelihood of catching the eye of a guy who's into what you've got. And, believe me, that's a winning combination.

3. She can flirt with her eyes

cottonbro studio / Pexels

So, you've caught his eye…now you need to get him to come over and introduce himself. Make eye contact and take a slow, deep breath.

Research from 2020 states that eye contact can create chemistry between two people. While exhaling, give a little smile and think to yourself: "You know you want to come over here and talk to me." Now glance away slightly and think of something charming to say when he arrives.

4. She has a great head of hair

KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels

Numerous studies across the ages suggest that men are attracted to shiny, lustrous hair. They can't help it…it's in their DNA. Shiny hair is a sure sign of health, and evolutionary biology cues us to choose the healthiest of mates.

Want a quick and easy way to get noticed? Invest in a good conditioner. Better yet: next time you're in the salon, have them put a clear gloss on your hair. Then get out there and turn some heads! —Dr. Korenna Reynard, Psychologist

5. She channels positively

Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Do you believe you're just not suited to relationships? Do you believe the hype that there are no good single men or women?

Negative beliefs unconsciously sabotage your ability to meet new people. Combat this negativity by changing your dating perspective.

Practice positivity in ways small and large. Practicing positivity can even lead to better health for you, research from 2015 confirms.

6. She's approachable

Hannah Nelson / Pexels

Ironically, people go out to meet new people but often give off signs that prevent someone new from approaching, even if they want to meet people. Research from 2023 states how wrong people get when reading body language.

Ladies often travel with an entourage, which can be intimidating. Men will stand in a corner and avoid eye contact, which screams uninterested. Generally, a person acts in this manner because s/he is shy.

To send the right message give others eye contact and a smile. It's a natural icebreaker.

7. She dresses well

AA's Photography / Pexels

The first thing anyone notices is your appearance. How you dress will convey confidence and approachability, research confirms.

Always leave your house ready to meet someone new. You never know when an opportunity may present itself. Your uniform should be well-tailored clothing with a pop of color. Perfume/cologne is the icing on the cake.

8. She's warm and welcoming

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

After you've gotten a hello, it's time to be nice! The new confident, approachable, stylish you may attract many different types of people.

But don't discount anyone before you get to know him/her. The key is to meet new people. Give everyone a chance. You never know where it will lead.