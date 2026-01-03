Women Who Lose Their Joy In Marriage Often Give Up 18 'Single Girl' Habits Too Soon

We love our partners. We really do. I mean, that's why we promised not to canoodle with anyone else while we're seeing each other. Talk about sacrifice! But there are only so many nights we can stand hanging out with our "couple friends" or organizing the garage.

We don't want to be one of those people who start dating someone only to morph into a two-person unit, while our single friends disappear one by one. Not only is that boring, it can be bad for your mental health and even your marriage.

To fight off co-dependence, there are things to do without your significant other now and then. Things you likely did when you were solo will make you feel good and, most likely, will improve your couple time, too.

Women who've lost their joy in marriage often give up these 18 'single girl' habits too soon:

1. Pizza and Netflix with your BFF

There's nothing better than discussing the merits of contemporary TV over greasy food and wine.

2. Attending book events

While he might enjoy reading now and again, he doesn't enjoy it quite as much as you do. The same goes for waiting in line with you so you can get your book signed. Or spending hours browsing the stacks so you can find the next 12 books you'll get lost in on your downtime.

3. Spending a night in — alone

He doesn't like it when you eat in bed. But when he's not home, you can eat in bed while flipping through glossy magazines and watching movies on your laptop, and he'll never know.

4. Lunch dates with your buds

Because you haven't seen each other in a while, it feels nice to catch up over soup in a bread bowl at Panera.

5. Enjoying free museum day on your own, in headphones

Or a night at the opera. Or the latest, acclaimed ballet. Because it's nice to meditate upon something beautiful every once in a while... aside from the one you're with.

If you're at the museum, try the headphones tour or simply put on your own music or a beautiful audiobook while you stroll.

6. Take a cooking class

Don't depend on your spouse's expertise, which culminates with scrambled eggs, and that doesn't bother him in the least. Besides, you're the one who's obsessed with Top Chef. So learn the trade yourself!

7. Go jazzercise

Okay, not Jazzercise. But attending classes on belly dancing or hula hooping will make you forget you're working out. Find something body positive, or at least something that makes you feel positive about your body!

8. Take music lessons

Because you have dreams of starting a ukulele band called Folkin Hot. Or maybe not.

Learning music is good for your brain, and practicing your skills builds self-esteem. So find an instrument you enjoy and go enrich yourself.

9. Go disco bowling or bowling cosplay or something like that

Because when there's dance music playing — and strobe lights flashing — no one cares that you own your own pair of bowling shoes.

If you aren't into disco bowling, find something equally silly. Grab your friends and maybe even your spouse.

10. Try something wild like paragliding

Or sky diving. Or bungee jumping. Or zip-cording. Because it's fun to find, being with your partner's not the only thing that can take your breath away.

11. Volunteer

It will still make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, even if he can't get away from work to join you this time.

12. Go back to school

Non-credit classes are low-pressure and can help you get ahead in your career.

13. Shake your booty

Because the only dancing you do with your S.O. is at weddings, and it's just not the same.

14. Go shopping without your spouse

Because there's nothing worse than watching him wait patiently while you stand in a 20-person dressing room line.

15. Watch the latest niche or arthouse film

There are those who hate subtitles and those who don't. And you've always hated being dragged to the latest wham-bam-blowup action flick because he thinks you owe him for making him watch subtitles, which he hates.

16. Take a spa day

Because it's all about you... and your back's been killing you.

17. Catch up with the family

They'll feed you. They'll listen to you complain. They'll repeat all the bad patterns you left home to avoid and remind you why you have a home of your own.

18. Book a weekend getaway

Because there ain't no mountain high enough... ain't no valley low enough... ain't no distance far enough... to keep you from spending another night in with your partner.

Steph Auteri is a freelance writer and editor. She's been featured in Playgirl, Time Out New York, American Curves, New York Press, Nerve, and other publications.