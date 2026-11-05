Women Who Look Hot For Their Age Without Botox Or Filler Usually Do 8 Things To Stay Young

Botox and filler aside, maintaining a positive mindset about aging has been shown to boost health and increase longevity. Keeping an open mind and staying flexible allows people to age with youth and grace without doing anything wacky to their face. (No judgment if you do, though!)

Women who look hot for their age without Botox or filler usually do a few things to stay young:

1. Wearing sunscreen

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Having a skincare routine brings a sense of rhythm to people’s lives. We wash our faces before bed and when we wake up. We apply toner, eye cream, and moisturizer, which keep our skin hydrated. But there’s one crucial part of caring for our skin we often overlook: Wearing sunscreen.

According to a dermatologist from Johns Hopkins Medical Center, applying sunscreen on a routine basis helps prevent more than just sunburns and skin cancer. It also protects against premature aging. For the most effective results, use sunscreen that protects against UVB rays, which cause sunburns and skin cancer, and UVA rays, which can also lead to skin cancer, as well as skin aging.

For everyday use, choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. If you’re someone who spends significant time outside, go for one with an SPF of 60 or more. You can put on sunscreen at the beginning or end of your skincare routine; as long as it's broad-spectrum and water-resistant, the order of application doesn’t matter. Skincare is more than a way to feel good about your appearance. It’s an important daily habit of women who look really hot for their age.

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2. Getting incredible sleep

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According to the Stanford Center for Longevity, a good night’s sleep is essential for our physical and emotional health. Sleep affects the body’s organ and tissue systems, cognitive function, and our mood. Not getting enough sleep makes people feel groggy and unfocused, and it increases the risk of developing health conditions, like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Around one-third of adults in the U.S. say they sleep less than seven hours a night, which isn’t enough to be fully restorative.

While it’s not easy to get an adequate amount of high-quality sleep, there are little things people can do to boost their chances of getting some serious Z’s, starting with a consistent, calming bedtime routine. Going to bed and waking up around the same time every day regulates our circadian rhythm, our body’s internal clock. Give yourself time each night to decompress and let your mind and body relax. Read a chapter of your favorite book or drink chamomile tea. Sleep is a magic elixir: It clears our minds and keeps our bodies running, all of which can help women look incredibly youthful as they age.

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3. Managing stress

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The sources of everyday stress are seemingly endless. It’s easy to let ourselves get dragged down by financial worries and all the minuscule tasks we need to get done by the end of any given day. Feeling stressed can age people prematurely, which is one reason it’s so important to be able to calm yourself down.

Therapist Katherine Mazza shared a mindfulness technique that immediately eliminates anxiety. “Oftentimes, the true source of anxiety is disguised, perhaps as small annoyances or just a ‘bad mood. In stillness, we uncover the real concerns and fears, and in breaking this down, it becomes more manageable.”

“Set aside 20 minutes, twice a day, to sit quietly in stillness,” Mazza continues. “Breathe, observe, meditate, journal; anything or any combo that works for you. Do this consistently for 30 days. Notice how your anxiety levels have changed."

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4. Avoiding hot showers

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It might seem silly or unnecessary, but dousing yourself in hot water can strip your skin of its natural oils, which leads to dryness and aging prematurely. UCLA Health notes that taking a cold shower can function as a form of cryotherapy, or cold therapy, in which you expose yourself to cold temperatures to cool your body’s tissues. Cold therapy can be used as a healing and recovery technique to treat certain injuries. It also gets your blood circulating and feels good overall.

If standing in a stream of cold water for a long period of time isn’t your idea of a soothing activity, try to spend two or three minutes in your shower with the water temperature below 60 degrees. You might be surprised at how alive, awake, alert, and enthusiastic you feel afterward.

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5. Having fun hobbies

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Hobbies stimulate our minds and engage us on a creative level. They inspire us to have a youthful mindset. After all, what’s more life-giving than planting a garden or painting so many portraits of your dog that you could start your own gallery?

Life coach Deborah Roth shares the value of making sure you have “me-time” in your life. "If we don’t place ourselves at the center of our lives, we become increasingly scattered, ungrounded, and miserable,” she explains. “If we don't create space for our self-care, we won't be whole enough to take care of all those we love or who depend on us.”

No matter what hobby you choose, or what your version of self-care looks like, the important thing is that you’re in it for yourself, fully. “Everything becomes a little easier, less stressful, and maybe even more fun when we carve out time and space for ourselves amid the whirlwind of life,” Roth concludes.

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6. Committing to self-care

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By putting in a concerted effort to find fulfillment and nourish themselves, women are able to care for themselves in a holistic way, which helps them feel good about themselves and age more slowly. Registered addiction specialist Clare Waismann reveals the ultimate goal of true self-care, which is “to enable us to live the healthiest and happiest life possible. Self-care isn't just a routine; it's a commitment to our well-being, a journey towards a fulfilling and balanced life."

Intuitive coach Ronnie Ann Ryan echoes the importance of true self-care, noting that, “When you take time just for yourself, you are demonstrating self-love. If you do yoga, you are loving your body and giving your mind a rest. Walking in nature connects you with something bigger than yourself, remembering you are a part of everything. If you do a creative project, you allow that part of your mind the freedom of expression so you are heard at least by yourself. “All self-care options lead to honoring the unique being you are, your right to exist, take care of yourself, and make yourself happy,” Ryan explains.

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7. Continuing to learn and stay interested in life

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By acquiring skills and being curious about the world around them, women are able to stay young at heart and keep their minds sharp. Learning is a lifelong process. It has no real end date, and it can take any form you want it to take.

You might decide to learn a new language, so you teach yourself five new vocabulary words each day on Duolingo. You might flex your muscles in the kitchen and whip up a meal you’ve never made before. You can even have a more formal approach and take a community education class. Whichever route toward learning you take, it’s a daily habit that helps you adapt to change and stay open-minded, which are key aspects of appearing, mentally and physically, a lot more youthful.

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8. Doing things that make them feel good to be alive

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So much of our lives are centered around the things we need to do and not the things that make us happy. While it’s not healthy or practical to ignore necessary tasks, it’s important to build in moments of little luxury in between the life administration stuff that keeps us afloat.

Women who age slower than their friends treat themselves to an ice-cream dinner, because everyone should have something sweet in their life. They blast their favorite songs while scrubbing the sink and folding laundry, watching movies they loved when they were kids, because I mean, why not? Women who look incredible for their age are fully aware that they only have one life to live, so they make the most of what they have, every day.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.