Women Who Have Great Skin Without Drastic Procedures Often Use Red Light Therapy For These 6 Reasons

You may have noticed an increase in red-light-flooded ads on social media lately. Or, you may have noticed celebrities and famous individuals promoting this trendy new light in their social media accounts. Yes, it’s the new and emerging trend in beauty treatment: red light therapy, a way for women to get skin without drastic procedures.

And unlike a lot of beauty trends that disappear once the hype dies down, this one has the research to back it up. A controlled clinical trial found that people who used red light therapy consistently saw real improvements in skin texture, complexion, and collagen density, all confirmed by blinded clinical evaluators, no scalpels or injections required.

Women who have great skin without drastic procedures often use red light therapy for these six reasons:

1. Red light therapy works with your body instead of against it

Natalia Blauth / Unsplash+

Visible light has a wavelength of 400 nm to 700 nm. At the opposing ends of the spectrum are ultraviolet radiation (>400 nm) and infrared radiation (>700 nm). Within the wavelength range of 400-700 nm, we can visibly see light. The red light used that’s therapeutical is at 630-660 nm wavelength.

This makes it non-invasive compared to radiation types beyond the visible light limits. As Harvard University professor and expert in photodynamic therapy, Dr. Michael Hamblin, explains, red and near-infrared light “stimulates mitochondrial activity and enhances cellular function without causing thermal damage,” meaning it supports your body’s own repair systems instead of working against them.

2. Red light therapy gets results without putting your skin through unnecessary pain

Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash+

Red light therapy does not use harmful radiation, so you're in no danger of harmful radiation exposure, because red light is in the visible light spectrum. It also has very minimal penetration, reaching only the upper levels of the skin to stimulate collagen production. Furthermore, RLT will not damage the skin surface. According to the Cleveland Clinic, red light therapy is considered safe because it uses low-level wavelengths that do not burn or injure the skin, offering results without unnecessary discomfort or downtime.

3. Red light therapy calms inflammation instead of creating more of it

Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash+

This treatment is slowly finding its way to other areas outside of cosmetics. Perhaps one of the best-known beneficial effects of RLT is pain relief. Visible red light stimulates blood vessel circulation, which helps reduce pain in the inflamed areas of the body. Because of this anti-inflammatory effect, athletes find the red light treatment very helpful in reducing recovery time. Furthermore, RLT can enhance athletic performance.

4. Red light therapy helps your skin and hair rebuild from the inside out

Fleur Kaan / Unsplash

Numerous studies show that red light therapy enhances wound healing through the stimulation of keratin. Keratin helps with wound barrier formation prior to the crusting or clotting of the wound. People suffering from diabetes can benefit from this wound-healing property as it stimulates the healing of wounds that heal slowly.

Furthermore, people who battle androgenic alopecia or pattern balding will also benefit from RLT. Instead of regularly applying shampoos that contain excess chemicals, people use red light therapy to enhance hair growth by stimulating blood flow to the scalp. This increased blood flow ultimately stimulates hair follicle production.

5. Red light therapy improves joint health in arthritis

Leire Cavia / Unsplash+

RLT is a significant development in the study of photobiomodulation, or the use of light to promote or enhance bodily processes. Because of this, it holds strong promise in the research of arthritis and joint pain. It works at the tissue to cellular levels, which makes the healing extensive and addresses the root causes. Thus, continuous treatment of RLT promotes healing that helps regain original function and mobility, which significantly improves the quality of life and mobility for arthritis sufferers.

6. Red light therapy improves skin complexion and diminishes wrinkles

ohlamour studio / Unsplash+

Red light therapy is a safe and non-invasive way of achieving healthy-looking skin, a better and fairer complexion, and younger, wrinkle-free skin. People have tried many therapies for common skin conditions and problems, but most of them are either invasive or involve a degree of pain or discomfort.

RLT provides safe, concentrated wavelengths of natural light to your skin cells and does not involve chemicals. Also, its effects are different from ultraviolet rays, and it doesn’t involve excess heat. The beneficial effects include reduction of oxidation stress, better blood and nutrient circulation, and more energy is generated for essential cellular activities in the skin. One key benefit of RLT is the increase in collagen production.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and is essential for skin health, including joint and bone health. Collagen helps hold the skin cells and tissues together, giving your skin a healthy, fuller-looking, and more youthful appearance.

Although there are many collagen supplements out in the market, there is still no substitute for your body generating more of its own essential protein. High collagen production and healthy skin cells can improve healing and rejuvenation and can counteract signs of aging, smooth wrinkles, and reduce pigmentation, which improves your skin's complexion and overall appearance.

Red light therapy is one of the promising developments in photodynamic therapy. It has proven uses and properties that are beneficial in skin health maintenance and non-invasive cosmetic enhancements. Its body process modulation properties, especially in promoting collagen production, wound healing, and inflammation management, lend to its expanding use beyond skin treatments.

Several fields in medicine are conducting research and studies to prove the efficacy of RLT in treating health conditions and as a non-invasive and safe alternative to other treatments. Red light therapy and other forms of photodynamic therapy or photobiomodulation may hold the key to treating medical conditions without having to go under the knife or taking medications.

