Woman's 'No-Contact' Ex-Boyfriend Left Her $700,000 After He Passed Away — But His Parents Are Demanding She Give It To Them

A woman was stunned after learning that her ex-boyfriend, whom she had not spoken to since their breakup three years ago, had left her a large sum of money after his death.

However, her ex’s parents do not want her to have a penny of the money, and demand that she leave the inheritance to them. Now, the woman is conflicted, especially since her ex also wrote her a lengthy letter telling her how much he wanted her to have the money.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend left her $700,000 in his will after not speaking for three years.

Sharing her story to Reddit, the woman revealed that she and her ex-boyfriend were together for 20 years. “We never got married because it never felt necessary and we were child-free,” she wrote, adding that her boyfriend had a vasectomy to prevent them from having children.

Three years ago, the woman discovered that her boyfriend cheated on her, and they broke up. Her boyfriend ended up marrying the woman he cheated on her with.

During that time, the woman found love again, and she and her current boyfriend share a daughter. “We are very happy and we love our little family very much,” the woman wrote.

Despite being in a new relationship, the woman said her ex-boyfriend continued to text her on important days such as birthdays and holidays.

Despite reaching out through the years, the woman claimed she never messaged him back.

Things came to a head, however, shortly after she had her daughter. She explained that her ex sent her a lengthy text message accusing her of cheating on him while they were still together. She never answered the message and that was the last time she heard from him.

Photo: Craig Adderley / Canva Pro

Four months ago, she learned that her ex had taken his own life. “His wife is apparently giving birth anytime now,” the woman revealed. “I was surprised.”

After her ex’s death, the woman was contacted by a solicitor to inform her that she had inherited a large portion of his estate.

“He had left everything to me besides some to his parents' pension and his nephew,” she wrote. “I got a letter from him apologizing for what he did and saying that he loved me and wished me and my family happiness and he wanted to help with that.”

The man’s wife and parents are allegedly 'very angry' that he left so much of his estate to his ex-girlfriend, and are demanding that she give them everything.

The situation is emotionally volatile — and understandably so. His parents and his wife want the bulk of the estate to stay in the family for his child's sake, but at the same time, his express wishes were for her to have the money.

Many people urged the woman to seek the help of an attorney regarding the situation. “You need to talk to an attorney. The wife and her child may have a legal claim to his estate. You need to get your ducks in a row,” one user commented.

“Hire a lawyer. Get a lawyer to take care of the details. Don’t spend this money ... they may contest the will,” another user suggested. “You are not obligated to give any of that money back unless ordered by the court.”

Most people argued that the woman was entitled to the money since it was one of her ex’s final wishes for her to have it.

Her ex made concrete decisions about the distribution of his assets upon his death as illustrated by the letter he wrote, and outside of family drama, it seems reasonable that his wishes should be honored.

“He gave it to you. He clearly meant to. In terms of whether you deserve it, it's hard to understand why you're any less deserving than the wife and parents. You clearly meant something to him, he shared your life for many years. I don't think you have anything to feel bad about,” one user wrote.

“You are not the one making this decision, it was him. No need for them to blame you,” another user noted.

The ability to leave your money to whomever you want depends on the laws of the jurisdiction in which you reside.

In many countries, individuals have a degree of freedom in deciding how to distribute their assets through a will. However, there may be legal requirements or restrictions.

It's a good idea to consult with a legal professional or estate planner to understand the specific laws and regulations that apply to your situation.

The man’s parents and wife are likely going through unimaginable pain right now amid his sudden death. Their reaction to the woman receiving his money could be the result of their hurt, and they may eventually come to terms with it as time passes.

It was one of the man’s final requests, after all.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect to a trained crisis counselor.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.