Woman Shares The 'Immaculate' Way A Man Approached Her That Left Her Feeling Both Safe And Desired

For women, being approached by a man in public can be a downright scary experience. After all, there are a truly terrifying number of stories about men lashing out at women when their unwanted romantic advances were not reciprocated.

However, that's not every case. A content creator and psychologist by the moniker Tee Rex shared an encounter with a man that left her feeling excited and safe rather than apprehensive and uncomfortable.

The woman shared the 'immaculate' way a man approached her, leaving her feeling both safe and desired.

"I just got hit on, and I hate getting hit on, but the way that this person hit on me was immaculate," she began in her video. "I want to share because I feel like men are doing it tough; there's a lot of hate going towards men who are literally just trying to find love."

"Tee Rex," an Australian influencer, explained that she was out and about when a man approached. He complimented her and asked for her number, but before she could respond, he said something surprising: "I am safe to reject."

She was astonished by his words and rare acknowledgment of women's struggles.

The man assured her that he was safe to reject.

The sad fact is that not all men are, and according to a 2023 study, a significant number of women and girls worry about being physically harmed, yelled at, touched, or followed when rejecting someone. Men do not have the same concerns.

Furthermore, women's and girls' fears are not unfounded. They often face extreme violence, assault, and aggression after rejecting romantic advances, so much so that "rejection killings" is an existing term.

In a 2019 Glamour article, a psychotherapist explained that men react to rejection with aggression as a natural defense mechanism to guard their masculinity and that when their masculinity is challenged — i.e., by being rejected by a woman for a date or marriage — they tend to fight it as a way to "re-prove their manliness."

Of course, this is never an excuse, and rejection is something that everyone experiences, whether in their romantic or professional lives. Violence is never an appropriate response.

The woman realized that how men approached her in the past made her wary about being hit on.

After this interaction, "I realized it's not that I don't like being hit on, it's the fact that if it happens, I feel like there's no escape, there's no exit, there's no safe way to disengage," she explained.

She shared her appreciation for how the man respectfully hit on her and reassured her that it was OK to say no and that nothing bad would happen. It's the bare minimum, yet it was incredibly unexpected and a significant relief for her.

If more men considered what the female experience is like in this world and went out of their way to make sure the women they approach in public feel safe, it could make an actual difference just because they don't see themselves as someone under the category of "bad men" doesn't erase the domestic violence statistics and the realities that women go through.

