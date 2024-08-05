Woman Sets Up Adorable Date Night With Her Old Dog— 'The Most Handsome Gentleman'

The love we have for our dogs truly knows no bounds. Everything about our pups is perfect, even when they chew our socks or wake us up before the sun rises.

Pet parents know how meaningful it is to share the finer things in life with our canine companions. One woman named Vicki showed this by putting her love into practice to celebrate 16 years with her dog, a Labrador Retriever named King Zeus.

The woman set up an adorable date night with her old dog, who was ‘the most handsome gentleman.’

Vicki shared a special evening with her elderly pup, recording the event for the world to see.

“Tonight, I went on a date with a much older gentleman,” she said, showing off Zeus’ dapper tuxedo.

“He sometimes needs an extra bit of help, but he’s the most handsome thing on the planet,” she declared as she lifted him onto his dog bed and helped him settle his old bones.

Vicki celebrated Zeus’ 16th birthday in style, complete with paw-print decorations and a seat at the head of the table. She even made him a special treat, served on a platter: A whole roast chicken, all for him.

She sliced him a piece of chicken as he licked his lips, nose twitching with anticipation, wondering how he could be so lucky to have the best human on Earth.

“His sense of smell is good, but he can’t see well enough to not try eating the fork,” Vicki explained as he chomped away.

She blew on the chicken, cooling it down for her sweet, old companion to enjoy.

“He is so gentle,” she said as she fed the dog by hand, a true act of love and compassion for her best friend.

Vicki’s date tradition didn’t end with the roast chicken. She shared other nights she and Zeus shared, saying, “I hope these videos have inspired you to all date your dogs.”

If love is an action word, Vicki put her devotion into practice by giving her pup a chance to live his best life before passing on.

In a heartbreaking post, she shared their last doggie date together on June 10, 2024.

“I’m so grateful to have had so many dates with Zeus to look back on, even this one on his last day,” she said.

"I'm so grateful to have had so many dates with Zeus to look back on, even this one on his last day," she said.

Vicki shared that she’s doing the hard work of grieving after the loss of her beloved Zeus, saying, “As our hearts heal, we hope to get back to doing fun things with his daughter, Root.”

Zeus’ last meal was an entire cheese board, along with some cured meats.

In a memorial post, Vicki revealed how the depths of her heartache exist alongside her joy at having spent 16 years with Zeus.

“We wanted Zeus’ last day to contain happy things,” she said. “He may not have been able to do the things he once loved, but that’s how I’ll remember him.”

"We wanted Zeus' last day to contain happy things," she said. "He may not have been able to do the things he once loved, but that's how I'll remember him."

She touched on the innate sense of knowing that it was his time to pass on, saying, "People keep asking me how I knew it was time. Truthfully, I don't think I did or ever will."

"I just know that the dog I loved for 16 years wasn't there in the same way he would have wanted to be," she said.

"I miss this handsome fella very much and hope one day he bolts through the sand to knock me over again," she concluded, noting that she planned to take his daughter, Root, on dates and adventures to keep his memory alive.

She touched on the innate sense of knowing that it was his time to pass on, saying, “People keep asking me how I knew it was time. Truthfully, I don’t think I did or ever will.”

“I just know that the dog I loved for 16 years wasn’t there in the same way he would have wanted to be,” she said.

“I miss this handsome fella very much and hope one day he bolts through the sand to knock me over again,” she concluded, noting that she planned to take his daughter, Root, on dates and adventures to keep his memory alive.

Losing a pet is incredibly painful, yet as Vicki’s experience shows, holding their spirit in our hearts is the best way to keep them alive, even after they’re gone.

