Psychologist Explains Why We Should Be Allowed To Grieve The Loss Of Our Pets More Fully

Losing a pet doesn’t only cause a broken heart; it elicits real and serious grief.
By Guy Winch
Written on Jan 02, 2024
Losing a cherished pet can be an emotionally devastating experience. Unfortunately, on a societal level, we simply do not recognize how painful pet loss can be and how much it can impair our emotional and physical health, and even our basic functioning.
The New England Journal of Medicine has reported that a woman whose dog died experienced Broken Heart Syndrome — a condition in which the person exhibits symptoms that mimic a heart attack. While the story made worldwide news, it did little to change our general attitudes about people who mourn the loss of their pets.
For example, few of us would ask our employers for time off to grieve a beloved pet. We fear that doing so would paint us as overly sentimental or emotionally weak. And few employers would grant such requests were we to make them.
The fact that pet loss isn’t sanctioned by society at large has a significant and detrimental impact on our ability to recover.
It not only robs us of crucial social support; it also makes us feel embarrassed about the magnitude of the heartbreak, and we feel hesitant to disclose our distress to our loved ones. We might even wonder what is wrong with us and question why we are responding in such "disproportional" ways to the loss.
Here are five reasons why pet loss can be so devastating, why it causes such disruption to our lives, and why we should take such events more seriously than we currently do.
5 Reasons We Should Take Losing A Pet More Seriously
1. Losing a pet can hurt as much as losing a family member.
Many pet owners consider their pets to be part of their family. In fact, many people who live alone consider their pet to be the closest member of their family.
They might see their parents or siblings several times a year, but their cat, dog, horse, bird (or any other cherished animal we consider a pet) is part of their daily lives, and as such, the pet’s death is likely to be far more impactful than that of a geographically distant relative.
2. All pets function as therapy animals.
Whether they are trained to do so or not, all pets function as therapy animals to some extent. Their mere presence provides companionship, reduces loneliness and depression, and eases anxiety.
When we lose them, we lose a significant, and often vital, source of support and comfort.
3. Caretaking makes us feel better about ourselves.
Caring for another being, whether human or animal, has been shown to help our mood and self-esteem, and increase feelings of well-being and purpose.
When we no longer have a pet to care for, we lose a significant source of emotional self-care as well.
4. Our daily routines get disrupted.
Caring for pets involves routines and responsibilities around which we craft our days. We get exercise by walking our dog, we wake up early to feed our cat, and we look forward to the weekend so we can ride our horse. Losing a pet disrupts established routines that provide us with structure and give our actions meaning.
This is why in addition to emotional pain, we feel aimless and lost in the days and weeks after our pet dies.
5. We lose aspects of our identity.
Most dog owners are more likely to be known in their neighborhood by their animal’s name than they are by theirs. They are Rosie’s mom or Fido’s dad, and they get attention wherever they go. Online, our pet’s social media pages often have more followers than our own.
As such, our pets become part of our self-definition, and losing them causes a rupture in our very sense of self. Without them, we are forced into anonymity, we become invisible.
Losing a pet doesn’t just cause a broken heart; it elicits real and serious grief reactions.
It’s time we took it more seriously, both on an individual and on a societal level.
Guy Winch is a distinguished psychologist and acclaimed author. His work has been featured in The New York Times and Psychology Today.
This article was originally published at Psychology Today. Reprinted with permission from the author.