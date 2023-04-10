Woman Sets World Record For Most Plastic Surgeries Received

Ever since she was little, Cindy Jackson always felt like she had the wrong face and body.

So, when she came into some money, she looked into getting the ones she had always wanted.

Now, Jackson holds the record for the most plastic surgeries ever received: 52.

In 2011, ABC London’s Nick Watt sat down with Cindy, who revealed that she's had 14 full operations, in addition to botox, upper and lower eye surgery, liposuction, and collagen injections (in her hands!) totaling upwards of $100,000 worth of work.

And yet, the 64-year-old looks nothing like Donatella Versace. She looks, dare we say it, natural.

A natural look is exactly what Jackson has worked to achieve.

In light of her success, she is now a "plastic surgery advice and anti-aging expert," offering consultations and advice for anyone who's also looking to get work done.

"During the process, I gained invaluable inside knowledge about what works and what doesn't, why surgery sometimes goes wrong and the secrets of achieving the very best results in the safest, most cost-effective manner," Jackson writes on her website.

And although her many surgeries have earned her the title of the most work done in history in the Guinness World Records, Jackson is hoping to move away from that title. She has said that she feels that she doesn't really belong in the book.

In a 2017 interview, she said, "I have had more work since setting my last world record, a neck lift, a few tweaks, and dozens of non-surgical procedures — I can’t remember all the procedures. It’s like asking someone to remember how many haircuts they’ve had in the last 30 years.

I won’t be officially logging them because I’m sick of being known as a Barbie doll. I don’t want to be involved in a competition. I think some people — like Rodrigo — have procedures just to win the title. I went for the natural look.

There have been claims he is addicted to surgery, I don’t know whether or not he is, but I most certainly am not — the differences are endless. For me, a surgery that isn’t as natural-looking as possible is a failure."

However, when Jackson was first awarded the record, she did speak highly of her place in the well-known book. Even though plastic surgery can be a slippery slope, Jackson has continued to get nipped and tucked. And she's far from the only one.

In 2010, The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported that there was a 9 percent jump in plastic surgeries, with "nearly 9.5 million cosmetic surgical and nonsurgical procedures performed in the U.S., and 1.6 million plastic surgeries." In all, these procedures have increased by 155 percent since 1997.

We understand how unhappy our bodies can make us. Just this morning, I was cursing my pre-summer diet/attempts for a smaller waistline.

But if you are considering plastic surgery, it's important to remember that one person's success story may not be your own. We suggest putting a lot of thought and research into it before making an appointment.

Stephanie Castillo is a writer whose work has been featured in Prevention, Women's Health, and more.