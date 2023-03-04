What The World's Most Desirable Face Looks Like, According To A Plastic Surgeon

As if the world doesn’t make us feel enough pressure about the way we look, a picture shared by a plastic surgeon on Instagram in 2016 aimed to show the most desirable face possible.

Before you get too down on yourself, you should know that the woman in the photo of the world's most desirable face doesn’t actually exist.

In reality, the post contained a composite image based on more than 1,000 requests received by plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva.

What does the world's most desirable face look like?

The image consists of facial features belong to various beautiful celebrities. London-based De Silva kept track of requests made by patients seeking facial features similar to those of famous celebrities. Dr. De Silva says that a majority of his patients come into his office with a picture of a well-known person and say that they “want to look like this.”

In an interview, Dr. De Silva said, "You will often have a consultation with a patient who will present you with a picture of a well-known person and will say, 'I want to look like that.' Obviously the challenge for me is to look at their facial proportions and advise whether this will be a good look for them after surgery. [Sometimes] we do have to amend the plans because there are limits to how far you can improve what nature has given you."

He says that it’s often a challenge to determine whether or not a certain celebrity feature will actually look good on the face of his patients. However, characteristics like eyelid shape or a nose tend to work well with most face proportions.

Luckily, though, the doctor says that most patients are realistic with their wants and know that a nose like Kate Middleton’s won’t exactly make them look like her.

The requests he gets usually make sense, because the desired features tend to be mathematically desirable. He says that Kate Middleton’s nose is almost perfect mathematically as it has a 106-degree tip rotation, which is an angle that people find most attractive according to research.

After gathering up all of his requests and making a realistic photo out of them, he concluded that the most desired facial features for women were the following:

1. Eyebrows: Jennifer Lopez

Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock

Let's face it: the singer is always looking sharp, but her eyebrow game is definitely particularly strong. She's got just that perfect balance of not too little and not too much, and some great arches as well.

2. Eyes: Keira Knightley

Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Knightley's always had that doe-eyed look down. It's easy to see why her big, brown eyes would be coveted.

3. Nose: Kate Middleton

Photo: Bart Lenoir / Shutterstock

As we already said, it's mathematically perfect. I'm no mathematician, but I'm guessing if a nose was mathematically perfect, this is what it would look like.

4. Lips: Penelope Cruz

Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Cruz's full, pouty smile has always lit up our screens.

5. Jaw line: Cher

Photo: Sky Cinema / Shutterstock

That bone structure is gorgeous! No wonder people aspire to have a chin like hers.

6. Forehead: Miley Cyrus

Photo: DFree / Shutterstock

A forehead may seem like a strange feature to focus on or change, but just in case you're wondering who's got the most desirable one, it's Cyrus.

7. Cheeks: Angelina Jolie

Photo: DFree / Shutterstock

Jolie is absolutely stunning, so it's no surprise she would be somewhere on this list.

8. Skin: Reese Witherspoon

Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock

There's no doubt that Witherspoon's skin is always glowing. Who wouldn't want to mimic her look?

9. Chin: Selena Gomez

Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock

Gomez is beautiful for sure, but who would have guessed that her chin is the feature people most request to look like?

While the girl in the composite picture is the combination of all these traits, it doesn’t mean that she is ideal to everyone. So, take the photo with a grain of salt and learn to love your face just the way it is.

